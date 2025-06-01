Former IPL-winning Captain Backs RCB to Clinch Their Maiden Trophy in IPL 2025

RCB have sealed a slot in the IPL 2025 final by winning the Qualifier 1.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already made it to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to seal a place in the IPL 2025 final. Previously, the Men in Red chased a mammoth 228-run target against the Lucknow Super Giants in the last fixture to finish the league stage in second place.

David Warner predicts RCB to lift the IPL 2025 title

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner has rooted for the Bengaluru outfits to end their 17-year-long trophy drought this season. A fan asked him on X to reveal his opinion about which team is going to become the IPL 2025 champions. The former Australia captain picked RCB to get their hands on the elusive trophy. Moreover, he predicted his fellow Australian player, Josh Hazlewood, to produce a Player of the Match performance in the IPL 2025 final.

“I think RCB and Josh hazelwood man of the match” he replied on X (formerly Twitter).

I think RCB and Josh hazelwood man of the match https://t.co/JUdTxak0hm — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 31, 2025

Notably, Warner led SRH to their maiden IPL triumph in 2016 by defeating RCB in the summit clash. In that season, RCB captain Virat Kohli notched up a record 973 runs including four centuries and seven fifty-plus scores. This is still the highest run-tally for a batter in a single IPL edition. However, RCB fell just eight runs short in the final to turn their dream into a reality.

Rajat Patidar and Co. in IPL 2025

RCB have had a great season under their new leader Rajat Patidar in this IPL 2025 so far. They have registered a few notable records in this edition. The Men in Red defeated the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at their home ground Chepauk for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2008.

Furthermore, they went on to become the first-ever team to win all seven of their away matches in a single IPL edition. Previously, they had also reached the IPL final thrice, in 2009, 2011 and 2016. However, they have failed to win the championship in their three attempts so far.

Coming into the IPL 2025, Eliminator winner Mumbai Indians will take on the PBKS in Qualifier 2 tonight. RCB will clash with the winner of Qualifier 2 on June 3, in their fourth attempt to clinch the tournament title.

