Tim David Injury Update Spotted in Ahmedabad Airport, Will RCB Star Play IPL 2025 Final
Tim David Injury Update: Spotted in Ahmedabad Airport, Will RCB Star Play IPL 2025 Final?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 1, 2025 - 2 min read

Tim David missed the last two matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are enjoying a strong season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They finished second in the points table and then defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 to reach the IPL final for the first time in nine years.

Their last final appearance was in 2016 at their home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they narrowly lost.

RCB has now arrived in Ahmedabad to prepare for the IPL 2025 final on June 3. There is a lot of hope and excitement around the team. One important question is whether all-rounder Tim David will be fit to play in the final.

ALSO READ:

Will Tim David play for RCB in the IPL 2025 Final?

Tim David suffered a hamstring injury during RCB’s second-last league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Because of this injury, he missed the last two matches, including the crucial Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings. When RCB arrived in Ahmedabad, Tim David was seen walking at the airport without any problems. This is good news for RCB because if he is fit, it will help the team a lot in the final. Even though RCB won the Qualifier 1 without him, having Tim David in the final could be very important.

In nine innings this season, the Australian all-rounder has been a key player for RCB. He has scored 187 runs at a strike rate of 185.14. While he has made just one fifty, Tim David has played important quick innings down the order to help RCB in close matches.

Probable XI of RCB for IPL 2025 Final (if Tim David is fit)

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma (likely impact player).

