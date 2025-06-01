PBKS vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings might make a change to their playing XI.
Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Let’s check the PBKS vs MI Playing 11 for today.
Punjab Kings are heading into this match after a tough loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. They were all out for just 101 runs, and RCB chased it down easily, winning the game by eight wickets.
Mumbai Indians are coming into this match after a good win over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. They put up a big score of 228 runs and defended it nicely, winning the game by 20 runs.
Punjab Kings might make a change to their playing XI, while Mumbai Indians are likely to stick with the same team for Qualifier 2.
Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to return for this match after missing the last few games due to injury. His comeback could strengthen Punjab Kings’ bowling attack in this crucial Qualifier 2 clash.
PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlet.
For Mumbai Indians, despite some injury concerns in the previous match, they are likely to stick with the same playing XI. Mahela Jayawardene confirmed after the last game that everyone in the squad is fit and available.
MI XI: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson
Impact Players: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley.
