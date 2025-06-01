When people get power…: RCB Batting Coach Shares His Take on Newly Appointed Skipper Rajat Patidar Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

RCB appointed Patidar as their new skipper in early February, 2025.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach Dinesh Karthik has recently shared his view on their newly appointed skipper Rajat Patidar ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final. He has stated that it is quite normal to notice a change in personality after someone achieves a sudden high in their career.

“Rajat Patidar has been the biggest eye-opener for me in life. Because when people suddenly get a little bit of adulation, power, they tend to change. It’s normal,” he said (via News 18).

Dinesh Karthik on RCB skipper Rajat Patidar

However, according to Karthik, it’s completely different with the RCB skipper Patidar. The Madhya Pradesh batter has still continued to be the same person he was before receiving the RCB leadership.

“Their behavioural pattern, the way they kind of interact. Somewhere, something will show. But with Rajat Patidar, what a guy he is. For someone who is a captain of RCB and today he calls the shots, he has been exactly the same that he was before becoming the captain,” he opined.

Notably, RCB had released their latest captain Faf du Plessis ahead of the IPL 2025 player auction, after his three-year stint with the franchise since 2022. There were speculations regarding their former skipper Virat Kohli to don the captain’s hat once again in this IPL 2025. However, the team announced the 32-year-old as their newest leader early in February 2025.

Patidar in IPL 2025

The newly appointed RCB skipper has had a decent season in this IPL 2025 so far. He has scored 286 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 142.29. The batter even sustained a finger injury midway through the season. But the one-week halt in the tournament proceedings due to the rising border conflicts between India and Pakistan helped him to better recover from his injury.

However, Patidar has led his team brilliantly in his IPL captaincy debut. After leading his home team Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final last year, he has also guided RCB to their first IPL final since 2016. Moreover, he became only the second RCB captain, after Rahul Dravid in 2008, to defeat the five-time IPL champions CSK at their home ground Chepauk.

Patidar and Co. have already made it to the IPL 2025 summit clash with their eight-wicket win over the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. They will clash with the winner of Qualifier 2 on June 3 to end their 17-year-long title drought.

