[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gets Rare 6 Runs After Wild Overthrow During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) were victims of a costly overthrow during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The overthrow incident took place in the 16th over of the Mumbai Indians innings as their captain Hardik Pandya was gifted six runs.

Pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak was bowling the sixth ball of the over. It was a back of a length delivery and on this occasion, Hardik Pandya tucked it towards the vacant mid-wicket area.

Hardik went for a second run but Nehal Wadhera at deep mid-wicket collected the ball and attempted a throw at the non-striker’s end.

However, Wadhera’s aim was off-target and nowhere close to the stumps. Shashank Singh attempted a dive at sweeper cover, but even his attempt was not enough as the ball raced towards the boundary.

