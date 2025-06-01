News
Worse Record Than Former RCB Star: Rohit Sharma Has The LOWEST Average in IPL Playoffs After Latest PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl

Worse Record Than Former RCB Star: Rohit Sharma Has The LOWEST Average in IPL Playoffs After Latest PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 1, 2025 - 2 min read
Worse Record Than Former RCB Star: Rohit Sharma Has The LOWEST Average in IPL Playoffs After Latest PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Match

Mumbai Indians (MI) star opener Rohit Sharma failed to fire today in the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Qualifier 2 match against the Punjab Kings. He fell playing a shot he plays the best – the pull shot, cheaply for 8(7).

Interestingly, once we delve deep, we realise that there is a pattern of Rohit ending up flunking in the crucial playoffs stage across IPL history. So much so, he holds the worst average in the business end of the tournament.

With his poor outing in the PBKS vs MI clash, Rohit now tops the unwanted list with a subpar average of 17.61, followed by former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Dinesh Karthik at 17.65.

Furthermore, Rohit also has the most single-digit scores in IPL playoffs (9 in 22 innings). This is the joint-worst alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Suresh Raina.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians make amends after Rohit Sharma dismissal

Speaking about the PBKS vs MI match, Rohit’s dismissal dealt an early blow to the five-time winners. However, Jonny Bairstow and Tilak Varma managed to rebuild the innings with a crucial 51-run stand.

After Bairstow’s departure, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav added another fifty-plus stand to shift the momentum in MI’s favour.

At the time of writing this report, the MI scoreboard reads 145 for 4 in 14.5 overs with Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir currently batting in the middle.

It is a decisive clash for both teams as the winner will secure a place in the summit clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Out of MI and PBKS, one team have the chance to extend their legacy while another has the opportunity to create history with PBKS eyeing their maiden title and MI aiming for their sixth.



Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Hardik Pandya six PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gets Rare 6 Runs After Wild Overthrow During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

The overthrow incident took place in the 16th over of the Mumbai Indians innings as their captain Hardik Pandya was gifted six runs.
11:44 pm
Vishnu PN
Suryakumar Yadav goes past RCB legend in elite list during PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav goes past RCB legend in elite list during PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025

11:29 pm
Disha Asrani
How Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Brilliance Removed Danger-Man Rohit Sharma Cheaply During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

How Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Brilliance Removed Danger-Man Rohit Sharma Cheaply During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

10:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik Shares His Take on Newly Appointed Skipper Rajat Patidar Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

When people get power…: RCB Batting Coach Shares His Take on Newly Appointed Skipper Rajat Patidar Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

RCB appointed Patidar as their new skipper in early February, 2025.
10:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
Tim David Injury Update Spotted in Ahmedabad Airport, Will RCB Star Play IPL 2025 Final

Tim David Injury Update: Spotted in Ahmedabad Airport, Will RCB Star Play IPL 2025 Final?

Tim David missed the last two matches.
8:40 pm
Sagar Paul
PBKS vs MI Mumbai Dharamsala IPL 2025

What Happens If PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Gets Washed Out?

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans to enter the second step of the playoffs
8:12 pm
Samarnath Soory
