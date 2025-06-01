Worse Record Than Former RCB Star: Rohit Sharma Has The LOWEST Average in IPL Playoffs After Latest PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Match

Mumbai Indians (MI) star opener Rohit Sharma failed to fire today in the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Qualifier 2 match against the Punjab Kings. He fell playing a shot he plays the best – the pull shot, cheaply for 8(7).

Interestingly, once we delve deep, we realise that there is a pattern of Rohit ending up flunking in the crucial playoffs stage across IPL history. So much so, he holds the worst average in the business end of the tournament.

With his poor outing in the PBKS vs MI clash, Rohit now tops the unwanted list with a subpar average of 17.61, followed by former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Dinesh Karthik at 17.65.

Furthermore, Rohit also has the most single-digit scores in IPL playoffs (9 in 22 innings). This is the joint-worst alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Suresh Raina.

Mumbai Indians make amends after Rohit Sharma dismissal

Speaking about the PBKS vs MI match, Rohit’s dismissal dealt an early blow to the five-time winners. However, Jonny Bairstow and Tilak Varma managed to rebuild the innings with a crucial 51-run stand.

After Bairstow’s departure, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav added another fifty-plus stand to shift the momentum in MI’s favour.

At the time of writing this report, the MI scoreboard reads 145 for 4 in 14.5 overs with Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir currently batting in the middle.

It is a decisive clash for both teams as the winner will secure a place in the summit clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Out of MI and PBKS, one team have the chance to extend their legacy while another has the opportunity to create history with PBKS eyeing their maiden title and MI aiming for their sixth.

