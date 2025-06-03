Will Phil Salt Play Today in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final? Question Marks on Availability Rise

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final on June 3, a major question hangs over the head of fans and analysts alike — Will Phil Salt play today? The in-form opener has been pivotal to RCB’s success this season, but his absence from the team’s final training session has reignited doubts over his availability.
Phil Salt was not spotted at RCB’s training session on June 2 according to ESPNCricinfo, the eve of the final in Ahmedabad. While it is not uncommon for senior players to skip optional sessions, the absence is notable because:
Salt was also not seen at the ground during team preparations, raising the possibility that he may have flown home to be with his family. However, as of now, no official confirmation has been made by RCB. But ESPNCricinfo has reported again that while Phil Salt left for the birth of is child after Qualifier 1, he has returned for the final on the morning of June 3, although no other confirmation is available still.
Salt has been one of the most explosive openers in IPL 2025. His aggressive batting has perfectly complemented Virat Kohli’s measured approach.
Among openers who have played at least eight matches this season, only Abhishek Sharma and Priyansh Arya have scored at a faster rate than Salt. His impact is best reflected in the 10.29 runs per over RCB averages in opening partnerships — a league-high metric.
Despite previous uncertainty over his availability due to a fever and family obligations, Salt returned for the Qualifier 1 clash against PBKS, reinforcing RCB’s top order.
His presence helped RCB deliver a commanding performance in that match, and fans were hopeful he would continue into the final. However, his absence from the final training has once again brought his status into question.
There are two likely scenarios:
Given how crucial Salt is to their plans, the franchise may delay the announcement until toss time.
If Salt is unavailable, RCB has two main options:
This would also prompt a reshuffle in the batting order, likely moving Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma up a slot, while Tim David, if available, or Liam Livingstone and Romario Shepherd handle the late middle order.
As of June 2:
Given these opposing signs, Salt’s availability remains uncertain, and fans should expect clarity only at toss time. If he does play, it could be a game-defining inclusion for RCB as they chase their first IPL title.
