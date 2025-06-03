Will Phil Salt Play Today in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final? Question Marks on Availability Rise

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final on June 3, a major question hangs over the head of fans and analysts alike — Will Phil Salt play today? The in-form opener has been pivotal to RCB’s success this season, but his absence from the team’s final training session has reignited doubts over his availability.

Why Phil Salt’s Availability Is Unclear

Phil Salt was not spotted at RCB’s training session on June 2 according to ESPNCricinfo, the eve of the final in Ahmedabad. While it is not uncommon for senior players to skip optional sessions, the absence is notable because:

Salt had previously missed two league matches due to illness

He is expecting the birth of his first child soon

RCB head coach Andy Flower is known for keeping injuries and player decisions tightly under wraps to avoid giving rivals an edge

Salt was also not seen at the ground during team preparations, raising the possibility that he may have flown home to be with his family. However, as of now, no official confirmation has been made by RCB. But ESPNCricinfo has reported again that while Phil Salt left for the birth of is child after Qualifier 1, he has returned for the final on the morning of June 3, although no other confirmation is available still.

Salt’s Season Performance: Among the Best in IPL 2025

Salt has been one of the most explosive openers in IPL 2025. His aggressive batting has perfectly complemented Virat Kohli’s measured approach.

Phil Salt’s IPL 2025 Stats:

Runs: 387

387 Strike Rate: 175.9

175.9 Average: 35.92

35.92 Fifty-plus scores: 4

4 Sixes: 21

Among openers who have played at least eight matches this season, only Abhishek Sharma and Priyansh Arya have scored at a faster rate than Salt. His impact is best reflected in the 10.29 runs per over RCB averages in opening partnerships — a league-high metric.

Recent History: Phil Salt Played in Qualifier 1

Despite previous uncertainty over his availability due to a fever and family obligations, Salt returned for the Qualifier 1 clash against PBKS, reinforcing RCB’s top order.

His presence helped RCB deliver a commanding performance in that match, and fans were hopeful he would continue into the final. However, his absence from the final training has once again brought his status into question.

Reasons for Salt Missing the Final?

There are two likely scenarios:

Personal Leave: Salt may have returned home for the birth of his child. RCB has not confirmed this, but insiders suggest this is a strong possibility. Strategic Concealment: RCB might be deliberately keeping Salt’s status hidden, as head coach Andy Flower is known to make even injured players warm up before games to mislead the opposition.

Given how crucial Salt is to their plans, the franchise may delay the announcement until toss time.

Check IPL Final Betting: Best Bets & Predictions | RCB vs PBKS for 3 June 2025

Who Could Replace Phil Salt If He Misses the Final?

If Salt is unavailable, RCB has two main options:

1. Tim Seifert

Recently signed as a backup

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter from New Zealand

Likely to open with Virat Kohli

2. Mayank Agarwal

Can open if Seifert is not preferred

Solid domestic player with IPL experience

This would also prompt a reshuffle in the batting order, likely moving Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma up a slot, while Tim David, if available, or Liam Livingstone and Romario Shepherd handle the late middle order.

RCB’s Possible XI With and Without Salt

If Salt Plays:

Virat Kohli

Phil Salt

Mayank Agarwal

Rajat Patidar (c)

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Tim David

Romario Shepherd

Krunal Pandya

Josh Hazlewood

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Yash Dayal

(Impact: Suyash Sharma)

If Salt Is Unavailable:

Virat Kohli

Tim Seifert

Mayank Agarwal

Rajat Patidar (c)

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Tim David

Romario Shepherd

Krunal Pandya

Josh Hazlewood

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Yash Dayal

(Impact: Suyash Sharma)

Final Verdict: Will Phil Salt Play IPL 2025 Final?

As of June 2:

Salt was absent from training

RCB has not issued a statement

Coach Andy Flower is known to withhold last-minute team changes

But ESPNCricinfo has reported that Salt is back in Ahmedabad after leaving for the birth of his child.

Given these opposing signs, Salt’s availability remains uncertain, and fans should expect clarity only at toss time. If he does play, it could be a game-defining inclusion for RCB as they chase their first IPL title.

