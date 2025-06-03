Yuzvendra Chahal or Harpreet Brar? Who Will Punjab Kings Play in IPL 2025 Final vs RCB in Ahmedabad?

Both teams will clash tonight on a quest for their maiden IPL title.

After 70 league stage matches and three knockout clashes, it has all come down to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made it to the summit clash of this tournament this season and the IPL is all set to get a new champion in its 18-year-long history.

Will PBKS play Yuzvendra Chahal on IPL Final vs RCB?

PBKS is likely to go with their INR 18 crore buy Yuzvendra Chahal, instead of Harpreet Brar, in the IPL 2025 summit clash against RCB. Previously, the leg-spinner sustained a wrist injury midway through the tournament, which restricted him from featuring in their last two league-stage clashes against the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians (MI). He also missed playing in Qualifier 1 against RCB.

However, the 34-year-old made a comeback into the playing XI in Qualifier 2. He conceded 39 runs in his four-over quota and scalped the wicket of MI pillar Suryakumar Yadav in that clash. Suryakumar, who was playing with a fierce strike rate of 169.23, was dismissed by a brilliant full-length delivery by Chahal, right after hitting a straight six on the previous ball.

The leg-spinner started his IPL 2025 campaign on a poor note with only two wickets in the initial five matches. However, Chahal got back his lost rhythm in their home clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He conceded just 28 runs at an impressive economy of seven and took a four-wicket haul.

The PBKS bowler followed it up with the wickets of skipper Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma against RCB at their home ground M. Chinnaswamy in the next match. He dismissed RCB captain Patidar once again in their reverse fixture in Mullanpur for a cheap 12-run. However, the left-arm orthodox spinner Harpreet Brar has also had a decent season in the IPL 2025. He has bagged 10 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 8.64.

Road to IPL 2025 Final for RCB and Punjab Kings

RCB and PBKS, both finished the IPL 2025 league stage with nine victories in 14 matches. But PBKS edged RCB in the top place due to a better net run rate of +0.372. Both of them defeated each other in their away games to draw level in their head-to-head record in the league stage. However, RCB thrashed the Punjab outfit by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to seal a direct spot in the IPL 2025 Final.

PBKS also made their way back into the IPL 2025 climax by defeating the five-time IPL champions MI in Qualifier 2 by five wickets. Captain Shreyas Iyer led the charge in that high-magnitude clash with his astonishing 41-ball-87 at a blazing strike rate of 212.19 to chase down the total of 203 in 19 overs. These two teams will once again clash tonight in the IPL 2025 Final on a quest for their maiden title in this tournament.

