Can RCB Win IPL? Analyzing Their 2025 Season and Road to the Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered IPL 2025 with high expectations after revamping their squad and strategy and stare at the big question of ‘Can RCB win IPL?’ on the day of the final after a stunning journey. With a strong core, fresh talent, and a focused leadership group, RCB has progressed to the final, reigniting fan hopes of ending their title drought. On June 3, IPL will have a new winner as RCB go up against Punjab Kings, the team they beat in the Qualifier 1 to progress to the final. In a battle of newbies, RCB will hope to come out on top and put an end to the trolls that have haunted them for long.

RCB’s IPL 2025 Performance Overview

RCB finished the league stage with nine wins, four losses and one washed out match, securing second place on the points table with a net run rate of +0.301. Their campaign was marked by several dominant wins and strategic consistency across venues.

Key Match Highlights:

LSG vs RCB (in Lucknow) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chased down a huge target in style, beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets with eight balls to spare in their final league match of IPL 2025.

Chasing 228, RCB reached 230/4 in just 18.4 overs, thanks to a stunning unbeaten 85 off 33 balls from Jitesh Sharma, who was named Player of the Match. This win was crucial for RCB, as they needed a victory in this last league game to secure a spot in the top two of the points table.

PBKS vs RCB (in Mullanpur) – In Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered one of their best bowling performances of the season. They bowled out Punjab Kings for just 101 runs, putting on a clinical display with the ball.

Chasing a small target of 102, RCB comfortably reached 106/2 in just 10 overs, securing a dominant win and booking their spot in the IPL 2025 final.

CSK vs RCB (in Chennai) – Defeating Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk was a massive win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this season. It was their first victory at the iconic venue in 17 years. RCB posted 196/7 and then restricted CSK to 146/8, winning the match by 50 runs.

RCB Batting: Foundation for Success

The top order has been a major strength for RCB in 2025. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have provided multiple 50+ partnerships, building momentum early in the innings.

Key Batting Stats:

Virat Kohli: 614 runs, Avg 55.81, SR 146.53

Phil Salt: 387 runs, known for big-hitting in powerplay

Tim David: A middle-order anchor, often finishing innings, Tim David has been a key player for RCB in the middle order.

This top-order stability has allowed RCB to set or chase targets confidently in most matches.

Middle Order & Finishers: Closing Out Games

RCB’s 2025 campaign has seen major improvements in their middle-order depth. Players like Jitesh Sharma and Tim David have delivered crucial cameos or anchored innings under pressure.

Jitesh Sharma’s unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls against LSG was a game-changing knock. That brilliant innings helped RCB win the match and secure a spot in the top two of the points table.

Tim David has a strike rate of 203.22 in the death overs.

This finishing firepower adds tactical depth to the lineup.

Rajat 🗣️: "Till now no update on Tim (David), Doctors will confirm "



(Press conference) pic.twitter.com/XKfmsO5rj5 — RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) June 2, 2025

Bowling: From Liability to Competitive Edge

Bowling has historically been RCB’s weak link, but 2025 has seen a turnaround thanks to smart recruitment and form peaks from key players.

Fast Bowlers:

Josh Hazlewood: 21 wickets, Economy of 8.30.

21 wickets, Economy of 8.30. Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 15 wickets, Economy of 9.27

Spinners:

Krunal Pandya: 15 wickets, Economy of 8.61

15 wickets, Economy of 8.61 Suyash Sharma : 8 wickets, Economy of 8.81

This well-rounded attack has allowed RCB to defend totals and take early control of matches.

Leadership and Strategy

RCB’s captain Rajat Patidar has shown strong tactical acumen in 2025. His use of bowling rotations, batting order tweaks, and player match-ups has delivered results.

Promoted Krunal Pandya to No. 5 against Delhi Capitals, and the move paid off brilliantly. He played a match-winning knock, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 47 balls, which helped RCB beat DC.

Opted for spin-heavy attack on turning pitches in Kolkata and Chennai.

Backed by a strong analytics and coaching team, RCB’s tactical game has matured significantly this season.

RCB’s Path to the Final

League Stage: 9 wins in 14 games

RCB won 9 out of their 14 league matches, including all 7 away games — setting a new IPL record for the most away wins in a single season.

Qualifier 1: In Qualifier 1, Royal Challengers Bengaluru dominated Punjab Kings, winning by 8 wickets with 10 overs to spare. Their bowlers played brilliantly, bowling out Punjab Kings for just 101 runs. This early advantage made the chase easy for RCB as they comfortably reached the target to book their place in the final after 9 years.

Standout performances: With the ball, Josh Hazlewood took three wickets and gave away only 21 runs in 3.1 overs. With the bat, Phil Salt was unbeaten on 56 off just 27 balls. These were the standout performances of the match.

These playoff performances highlighted RCB’s depth, mental toughness, and ability to bounce back.

Strengths That Could Deliver a Title

Strengths Impact Balance Squad Power hitters, spinners, pacers, finishers all contributing Leadership Calm, experienced captain backed by strong support staff Momentum Winning key matches under pressure Fielding High energy, few dropped chances, smart boundary saves

Risks and Areas of Concern

Despite their form, RCB faces potential pitfalls:

Top-order dependence : A collapse could pressure the middle order

: A collapse could pressure the middle order Injury worries : Tim David carrying a niggle

: Tim David carrying a niggle Death overs: Vulnerability to big hitters in final 5 overs

Can RCB Win the IPL in 2025?

Yes — RCB has all the ingredients to finally lift the IPL trophy this year. Their 2025 run has been built on performance, planning, and purpose. While past seasons were riddled with inconsistency, this year’s squad has addressed old gaps.

With:

Form players across departments,

Strong leadership,

Tactical adaptability,

And winning momentum…

RCB enters the final as genuine title contenders, not just fan favorites.

Can RCB win their first IPL title?

Yes, RCB can win the IPL in 2025 if they maintain consistent new ball performancs and silence the Punjab Kings top-order, leverage their revamped squad depth, and execute well in pressure situations. Their 2025 campaign has shown promising signs with key contributions from not one, but many individuals.

For years, RCB has been cricket’s greatest paradox — star-studded yet titleless. IPL 2025 may finally break that pattern. If they play the final like they’ve played the playoffs, this could be the year fans stop chanting “Ee Sala Cup Namde” in hope — and start saying it in celebration.

Can RCB win IPL? Yes. And the evidence in 2025 strongly supports that belief. The fact that their opponents are Punjab Kings, equally likely to be nervous for their first title, and not five-time title winners Mumbai Indians will further boost RCB.

