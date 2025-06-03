Major Concern Over Key Punjab Kings Bowler EXPOSED Ahead of IPL 2025 Final Clash Against RCB

He started the season on a high note and looked in great rhythm, but his form has dipped since the IPL 2025 resumption.

While Punjab Kings (PBKS) have reached the IPL 2025 final, they might be concerned about the recent form of their key speedster, Arshdeep Singh. He started the season on a high note and looked in great rhythm, but his form has dipped since the IPL 2025 resumption.

In the first ten innings before a break due to India-Pakistan tensions, Arshdeep snared 16 wickets at an average of 18.18 and an economy rate of 8, including a best of 3/16. However, since the restart, he has only two wickets at 93.50 runs apiece and conceded 10.38 runs per over.

His new-ball bowling has specifically been mediocre, as Arshdeep took eight wickets at an average of 17.50 and an economy rate of 7 in the first ten outings in the initial six overs. However, in the next five, he has been wicketless and conceded 10.90 runs per over in the powerplay.

The effects of his poor performance are visible, for PBKS have conceded 89/1, 61/1, 52/1, 61/1, and 65/1 in the powerplay since IPL 2025 resumption. Arshdeep has been their premium new-ball speedsters, expected to snare wickets consistently, but his off-colour bowling has not helped the team early on.

Why must Arshdeep Singh step up against RCB in the IPL 2025 final?

Arshdeep Singh is the best bowler of the Punjab Kings, and their pace attack revolves around him. While other bowlers have stepped up at times, Arshdeep bowls across phases and does the heavy lifting for the side.

Marco Jansen has left the camp, making their bowling more vulnerable and increasing Arshdeep’s role. There will be some help for new-ball bowlers in Ahmedabad, and the left-arm pacer must ensure bringing a few wickets upfront to stop the high-flying RCB’s batting unit.

Once the early movement diminishes, the pitch will be flat for batting, as has been the case at this venue throughout the season. That means Arshdeep must unleash his defensive skill sets, as other speedsters in the team are not known for defensive bowling when batters are going hard.

He has seven wickets at an average of 29.85 and an economy rate of 8.47 in seven innings in Ahmedabad, with a best of 2/16. Whatever happened in the previous five games is irrelevant, and Arshdeep has previously performed under pressure for the Men in Blue, so PBKS will hope he steps up.

