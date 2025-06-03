News
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Up Against ‘Drake Curse’ As They Aim for IPL 2025 Title Win vs PBKS

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 2 min read

IPL 2025 will crown a new winner tonight in RCB or PBKS.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final just got more interesting! Rajat Patidar & Co gear up to take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. Canadian rapper Drake has placed a $7,50,000 bet on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

After the heavy bet placed by the 38-year-old, speculations of the ‘Drake Curse’ have become the talk of the town. As per the sports theory, any team on which the rapper places his bet ends up on the losing side. In a recent wager, the Canadian lost a million dollars after placing his bet on the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 18 in a playoff game against the Florida Panthers. 

In an interview for his partnership with the betting platform Stake, Drake brushed off all speculations about the theory. 

“I’m sure if you are a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because for whatever reason, my slips do not cash out,” said the rapper. 

ALSO READ:

Can RCB Survive the ‘Drake Curse‘?

Earlier, the Canadian rapper had placed a bet of a million dollars on the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl 2025. The Chiefs ended up losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. Drake also lost about $3,35,000 in a bet backing Mike Tyson over Logan Paul in November 2024.  

But an interesting feature about the rapper’s betting history is that cricket is the sport which has provided him the best returns (48.3%).

The IPL is set to crown a new champion tonight for the first time in three years, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings eye their maiden title.

