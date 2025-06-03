West Indies Recall KKR Star for T20Is Against England

They will play three T20 matches after finishing their ongoing ODI series at The Oval.

West Indies have added two well-known players, Jason Holder and Andre Russell, to their squad for the upcoming T20 series against England.

They will play three T20 matches after finishing their ongoing ODI series at The Oval. Once the England series ends, the team will head to Ireland for three more T20 games.

Big Names Back as West Indies Gear Up for England T20I Series

Jason Holder is back in the West Indies T20 team after last playing in February 2024. He missed the World Cup due to an injury. Andre Russell also makes a return after hurting his ankle in a game against England in November.

Nicholas Pooran will not play in the upcoming matches. He asked for a break after a long IPL season, so he won’t be part of the England or Ireland series.

Sherfane Rutherford has been picked again after missing the Bangladesh series because he was playing in the Big Bash League. Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, and Terrance Hinds have not been included this time.

Keacy Carty will only play in the Ireland games, replacing Brandon King, who has been given time off. Roston Chase, the new Test captain, will head back home after the England series to prepare for the matches against Australia. In his place, Jyd Goolie, a former Under-19 player, has been called up to the senior team for the first time.

ALSO READ:

West Indies Squads for England and Ireland T20I Series

West Indies Men’s T20I squad to play England:

Shai Hope (capt), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

West Indies Men’s T20I squad to play Ireland:

Shai Hope (capt), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jyd Goolie, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.