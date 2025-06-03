[WATCH] Phil Salt Takes Gravity-Defying Catch at Boundary Rope To Dismiss Priyansh Arya in IPL 2025 Final

Phil Salt took a spectacular catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya during the IPL 2025 final.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB_ Phil Salt took a spectacular catch to dismiss Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya during the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Josh Hazlewood, bowling the last ball of the fifth over, delivered a back of a length delivery to Priyansh Arya.

How Priyansh Arya was dismissed

Priyansh Arya flicked it towards the deep square leg fence where Phil Salt was stationed. Salt took the catch, but was well aware that he was going to go inside the boundary rope and come back into the field of play.

So, he released the ball before stepping into the boundary rope, and later collected the ball as he stepped out of the rope.

PBKS in a spot of bother

At the time of updating this report, Punjab Kings were in a spot of bother with their score reading 106/4 in 14 overs, needing another 85 runs from 36 balls. Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera were batting at the crease.

Punjab Kings had got off to a confident start in their run chase of 191 but lost Priyansh Arya in the fifth over. The Shreyas Iyer-led side were 43/1 when they lost Priyansh. Prabhsimran Singh (26) got off to a start but failed to capitalise on that.

Josh Inglis, played a quick and entertaining knock, scoring 39 runs from 23 balls. At one stage, it looked like as though the Australia batter would play a crucial role, but that was short-lived as Punjab Kings kept losing regular wickets at the other end. Krunal Pandya eventually dismissed Josh Inglis in the 13th over.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 190/9 on the board, with opener Virat Kohli top-scoring with 43 runs. Crucial cameos from a majority of the middle-order batters including skipper Rajat Patidar (26) helped RCB reach to a total closer to 200.

