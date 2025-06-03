[WATCH] Emotions Run High as Virat Kohli Breaks Down Into Tears After RCB End 18-Year Trophy Drought To Win IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper and stalwart Virat Kohli couldn’t hold onto his emotions and ended up breaking down in tears as they ended a 18-year-long jinx to win their maiden title after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) final.

With 29 runs needed off the last over, Shashank failed to hit the first two balls of the last over which guaranteed an RCB win. As soon as the cameras panned towards Kohli to record his reaction, he could be seen hiding his face with his hands before he was caught with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Watch the video below.

‘My heart is with Bengaluru’: Virat Kohli after IPL 2025 win

Virat Kohli, who is the only player in IPL history to have played for just one franchise across all its 18 editions, finally got his loyalty rewarded. After the win, all the RCB players rushed towards Kohli and hugged him.

An emotional Kohli opened up about his journey with the franchise and the years of hard work and effort before it culminated with a win tonight.

The 36-year-old said, “This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It’s been 18 long years. I’ve given this time my youth, my prime. I gave it everything I have. I never thought this day would come. Was overcome with emotion as soon as the last ball was bowled. What he’s (AB) done for this franchise is tremendous. Told him before the game as well – this one is as much yours and I wanted him to celebrate with us. He still has the most MoM awards for us and he’s been retired four years. He deserves to be on the podium with us. I have stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. Have had moments when I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore and this is the team I’ll play for till the time I play the IPL.”

ALSO READ:

RCB beat PBKS by six runs to win IPL 2025 title

Speaking about the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final match, the Bengaluru outfit batted first and were restricted to a par total of 190 for 9 in 20 overs. Kohli was the top scorer with a deft 40 (35) while Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh were the pick of the PBKS bowlers, taking three wickets each.

Although PBKS had the odds in their favour when they started the chase, the RCB bowlers survived the test of nerves to defend the score against a power-packed batting lineup to eke out the contest in the end by six runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.