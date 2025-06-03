News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Emotions Run High as Virat Kohli Breaks Down Into Tears After RCB End 18-Year Trophy Drought To Win IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

[WATCH] Emotions Run High as Virat Kohli Breaks Down Into Tears After RCB End 18-Year Trophy Drought To Win IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 3 min read
[WATCH] Emotions Run High as Virat Kohli Breaks Down Into Tears After RCB End 18-Year Trophy Drought To Win IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper and stalwart Virat Kohli couldn’t hold onto his emotions and ended up breaking down in tears as they ended a 18-year-long jinx to win their maiden title after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) final.

With 29 runs needed off the last over, Shashank failed to hit the first two balls of the last over which guaranteed an RCB win. As soon as the cameras panned towards Kohli to record his reaction, he could be seen hiding his face with his hands before he was caught with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Watch the video below.

‘My heart is with Bengaluru’: Virat Kohli after IPL 2025 win

Virat Kohli, who is the only player in IPL history to have played for just one franchise across all its 18 editions, finally got his loyalty rewarded. After the win, all the RCB players rushed towards Kohli and hugged him.

An emotional Kohli opened up about his journey with the franchise and the years of hard work and effort before it culminated with a win tonight.

The 36-year-old said, “This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It’s been 18 long years. I’ve given this time my youth, my prime. I gave it everything I have. I never thought this day would come. Was overcome with emotion as soon as the last ball was bowled. What he’s (AB) done for this franchise is tremendous. Told him before the game as well – this one is as much yours and I wanted him to celebrate with us. He still has the most MoM awards for us and he’s been retired four years. He deserves to be on the podium with us. I have stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. Have had moments when I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore and this is the team I’ll play for till the time I play the IPL.”

ALSO READ:

RCB beat PBKS by six runs to win IPL 2025 title

Speaking about the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final match, the Bengaluru outfit batted first and were restricted to a par total of 190 for 9 in 20 overs. Kohli was the top scorer with a deft 40 (35) while Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh were the pick of the PBKS bowlers, taking three wickets each.

Although PBKS had the odds in their favour when they started the chase, the RCB bowlers survived the test of nerves to defend the score against a power-packed batting lineup to eke out the contest in the end by six runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025 Final
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

rcb trophy lift ipl 2025 watch video

[WATCH] Video of RCB Lifting IPL 2025 Trophy With Virat Kohli Leading the Celebrations

1:05 am
CX Staff Writer
virat kohli emotional speech 5 levels below test cricket rcb ipl 2025 title win

‘5 Levels Below’ – Virat Kohli Continues To Advertise Test Cricket After RCB IPL 2025 Title Win

12:31 am
CX Staff Writer
RCB win IPL 2025

“The Dream Is Finally Real”: Fans Erupt With Joy as RCB Win Maiden Title in IPL 2025

1:24 am
Disha Asrani
virat kohli emotional speech rcb ipl 2025 title win

‘I Gave This Team My Youth, Prime, Experience’ – Full Transcript of Emotional Virat Kohli Speech After RCB Win IPL 2025 Title

1:09 am
CX Staff Writer
rcb celebrations ipl 2025 final pbks vs rcb

Teammates Mob Emotional Virat Kohli As RCB Celebrate Maiden IPL Title In 18 Years [WATCH]

RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs to lift the trophy
12:13 am
Samarnath Soory

Ee Sala Cup Namde! Step by Step of How RCB Finally Broke the Curse and Lifted The IPL 2025 Trophy

11:24 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.