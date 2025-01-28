Unplayable Delivery From Varun Chakravarthy Leaves Jofra Archer Dazed, Looks Back in Disbelief [WATCH]

Varun Chakravarthy bowled a magical delivery to dismiss Jofra Archer and complete his five-wicket haul during the third T20I in Rajkot. It was again a googly from Varun, which has given him ample success since his return to the Indian team.

He bowled a fuller-length delivery on the off-stump line, and Archer brought his bat down but couldn’t hit it. The ball went through his defence, dismantling the off-pole in a flash.

Archer couldn’t believe he was bowled and had a look at his partner, asking whether the ball actually hit the stumps. It was such a beautiful delivery that Archer couldn’t defend it despite covering the line so well.

The reaction from Archer summed up how unplayable Varun has been throughout this series, for batters could hardly do anything to counter his variations. The English batters have tried different things at times but haven’t managed to control Varun and escape without giving him wickets.

More to follow…