News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Varun Chakravarthy bowled a magical delivery to dismiss Jofra Archer and complete his five-wicket haul during the third T20I in Rajkot.
Uncategorized
Last updated: January 28, 2025

Unplayable Delivery From Varun Chakravarthy Leaves Jofra Archer Dazed, Looks Back in Disbelief [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Varun Chakravarthy bowled a magical delivery to dismiss Jofra Archer and complete his five-wicket haul during the third T20I in Rajkot.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled a magical delivery to dismiss Jofra Archer and complete his five-wicket haul during the third T20I in Rajkot. It was again a googly from Varun, which has given him ample success since his return to the Indian team.

He bowled a fuller-length delivery on the off-stump line, and Archer brought his bat down but couldn’t hit it. The ball went through his defence, dismantling the off-pole in a flash.

Archer couldn’t believe he was bowled and had a look at his partner, asking whether the ball actually hit the stumps. It was such a beautiful delivery that Archer couldn’t defend it despite covering the line so well.

The reaction from Archer summed up how unplayable Varun has been throughout this series, for batters could hardly do anything to counter his variations. The English batters have tried different things at times but haven’t managed to control Varun and escape without giving him wickets.

More to follow…

Latest news

Related posts

SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 1st ODI

SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report: Pakistan tour of South 2024

December 17, 2024
Robin Sharma
India Cricket sports

India as a multi-sport country: the growth of non-cricket sports

For decades, cricket has been India’s darling. Hasn’t it? Stay tuned, though; something is emerging.
October 10, 2024
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy