Have RCB Qualified for Final of IPL 2025 After Win Over PBKS in Qualifier 1? Predicting RCB Opponents in IPL Final

In a dominant display at Mullanpur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) crushed Punjab Kings (PBKS) to storm into the final of IPL 2025. With this win, RCB in final is no longer a dream—it’s a confirmed reality. This is RCB’s fourth appearance in an IPL final, having previously reached the summit clash in 2009, 2011, and 2016. This time, they’ll be hoping to go one step further and finally claim their maiden IPL title.

PBKS vs RCB: How RCB Secured a Final Berth

The PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 clash was hosted at Punjab Kings’ home ground in Mullanpur, but that advantage counted for little. RCB bowlers were relentless, making full use of a seaming wicket, and bundled out PBKS for a paltry 101 in just 18.2 overs.

Josh Hazlewood, back from a shoulder niggle, made an immediate impact. Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma joined the party, ensuring there was no let-up. PBKS, despite having a deep batting line-up, crumbled under pressure. Poor shot selection and a reckless approach cost them dearly.

It all started with the soft dismissal of Priyansh Arya, followed by poor shots from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer that landed in the keeper’s gloves. Josh Inglis was undone by a sharp bouncer, Nehal Wadhera was bowled through the gate, and Marcus Stoinis fell playing a loose shot. Musheer Khan’s debut was forgettable as he perished early after coming in as the impact sub. Only the tail showed some resistance to help PBKS cross the 100-run mark.

RCB in Final After Calm Chase

Chasing a modest 102, RCB lost Virat Kohli early to Kyle Jamieson, but Phil Salt ensured there were no hiccups. The Englishman smashed a 23-ball fifty and took full advantage of some erratic bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Jamieson. RCB eventually got home with more than six overs to spare and sealed their place in the final.

Have RCB qualified for final? Absolutely, and they did so in style. This performance has given them momentum and belief ahead of the big game on June 3.

RCB Finalists Once Again – Will 2025 Be Their Year?

With this win, RCB finalists is the headline that will dominate social media and cricketing circles. The franchise has always boasted big names and passionate fans, but an IPL trophy has eluded them. Having lost in 2009 (to Deccan Chargers), 2011 (to CSK), and 2016 (to SRH), RCB are chasing history this year.

Who Will RCB Face in IPL 2025 Final?

The next two playoff matches will decide RCB’s opponent in the IPL 2025 final:

Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans – May 30

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans – May 30 Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs Punjab Kings – June 1

The winner of Qualifier 2 will take on RCB in final on June 3. Punjab Kings still have a second shot despite their loss, thanks to finishing in the top two.

If PBKS bounce back, we could have a rematch. If not, RCB could face either Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians or Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.

Have RCB qualified for final of IPL 2025? Yes—and they’re in red-hot form heading into it. From bowling discipline to aggressive batting, they ticked all the boxes in Qualifier 1. The comeback of Hazlewood, the explosiveness of Phil Salt, and the depth in their line-up make them genuine contenders.

Now, the big question is: can they finally end their trophy drought and become IPL champions for the first time?

