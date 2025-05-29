News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Yuzvendra Chahal is again absent from Punjab Kings’ playing XI in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 29, 2025 - 3 min read

He has not been playing the last few games for the Kings, who are looking to seal their spot in the final.

Yuzvendra Chahal is again absent from Punjab Kings’ playing XI in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Yuzvendra Chahal is again absent from Punjab Kings’ playing XI for a crucial fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1. He has not been playing the last few games for the Kings, who are looking to seal their spot in the final.

Chahal sustained a wrist injury, forcing him to sit out of the previous two matches against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Apparently, he hasn’t fully recovered yet from the same injury, which might be the reason he is not playing this clash.

Chahal’s absence leaves a huge void in PBKS’ spin attack since he was their premium spinner, bought at a massive sum with high hopes. While the Punjab-based franchise has Harpreet Brar, they lack a genuine wrist-spinner, even though Praveen Dubey can be an impact substitute.

ALSO READ:

In the previous game, PBKS didn’t use him and went with Vijaykumar Vyshak as the fifth bowler in Chahal’s absence. However, Dubey might come later in the second innings if the deck has something for spinners, else Vijaykumar will continue for PBKS.

Yuzvendra Chahal did well in the second half of IPL 2025

After a poor start to IPL 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal regained his form in the second half of the season and took crucial wickets for Punjab Kings. He only took two wickets at an abysmal 83.50 runs apiece in the first five matches this season.

However, he redeemed himself after initial hiccups and bowled exceptionally well as the tournament progressed. In the next six matches, Chahal snared 12 wickets at 15.58 runs apiece, including two four-wicket hauls.

So, he would have been vital for the Punjab Kings because he is skilled enough to pick wickets on any surface. PBKS will still play at least one more game in IPL 2025 and would want to have Chahal back.

For now, PBKS would want to maximise the available resources and keep winning games to make life easier. They wouldn’t want to lose against RCB in Qualifier 1 and take the longer route by playing Qualifier 2, for that will put ample pressure on them.

PBKS vs RCB playing XIs and Impact Player subs

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlet.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS
PBKS vs RCB
Punjab Kings
Yuzvendra Chahal
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Why is Tim David Not in RCB Playing XI Despite Jitesh Sharma Confirming Him For PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025

Why is Tim David Not in RCB Playing XI Despite Jitesh Sharma Confirming Him For PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025?

Tim David is missing from the playing XI for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match.
7:37 pm
Vishnu PN
PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

Both teams are expected to make some changes for this important match.
7:22 pm
Sagar Paul
Former India Opener Virender Sehwag Slams BCCI for Playing Favourites With Dhoni and Kohli While Punishing Youngster Digvesh Rathi on Disciplinary Reasons in IPL 2025

‘Could’ve Been Spared’: Former India Opener Slams BCCI for Playing Favourites With Dhoni and Kohli While Punishing Youngster on Disciplinary Reasons in IPL 2025

The LSG debutant was fined thrice by the BCCI in the IPL 2025.
5:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
Tim David Spotted Limping Ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Clash, Raises Doubts About Playing XI Inclusion

Tim David Spotted Limping Ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Clash, Raises Doubts About Playing XI Inclusion

Tim David did not play RCB's last match against LSG.
6:32 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians will Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians Face Enormous Challenge in IPL 2025 Playoffs After Losing Top-two Spot

They finished fourth in the league stage and have to play Eliminator.
3:49 pm
Sandip Pawar
AB de Villiers Calls Out Commentators For Slamming RCB Bowlers against LSG in IPL 2025

‘Fixated on a Narrative’: AB de Villiers Calls Out Commentators For Slamming RCB Bowlers against LSG in IPL 2025

RCB will play in the Qualifier 1 against the Punjab Kings tonight.
12:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.