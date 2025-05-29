News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
AB de Villiers Calls Out Commentators For Slamming RCB Bowlers against LSG in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Fixated on a Narrative’: AB de Villiers Calls Out Commentators For Slamming RCB Bowlers against LSG in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 29, 2025 - 3 min read

RCB will play in the Qualifier 1 against the Punjab Kings tonight.

AB de Villiers Calls Out Commentators For Slamming RCB Bowlers against LSG in IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player AB de Villiers has taken a dig at the commentators for unnecessarily criticising their bowling efforts during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“I listened to the commentators last night, and honestly, it got me so angry. They were so negative when we were bowling,” stated de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

AB de Villiers on Commentators’ Remarks

The former South African wicketkeeper-batter protested the commentators’ poor remarks on the Royal Challengers’ bowling unit. He called them out for repeatedly underestimating the calibre of their bowlers and almost finalising on air that they were going to lose that match against LSG.

“They kept saying, ‘RCB’s bowling is under pressure. They don’t look like they’re going to manage it. Once again, an in-form team is starting to lose momentum.’ But what about this – maybe it was just a really good batting wicket, guys? To all you very clever and sharp commentators out there, how about considering the possibility that it was an excellent surface for batting? They went on about how RCB’s bowling unit was once again in poor form. As I watched the match, I thought, sometimes commentators get fixated on a narrative. Yes, RCB have never won a title, but it’s lazy to keep saying, ‘Here we go again’,” said the former RCB batter.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, de Villiers emphasised how the track was entirely batting-friendly that day at the Ekana Stadium. He agreed that the RCB bowlers lacked their rhythm sometimes, but also supported the RCB bowlers and pointed out that the match was a high-scoring one due to the flat pitch.

“Rishabh Pant is not going to score 118 off 60-odd balls on a tricky, very difficult pitch. All the LSG batters were fluent out there. Yes, there was some poor bowling at times. But ultimately, one must look at the bigger picture- 227 runs on a wicket that typically doesn’t support such batting suggests it was simply a very good surface. RCB were still in the contest; they weren’t blown away, and they proved that,” he added.

RCB will play Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025

With their six-wicket victory over LSG in that match, the Men in Red secured a place in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. They will clash with the table-topper Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur tonight. Both of them have finished the league stage with nine wins in 14 matches. However, PBKS (+0.372) have topped the chart due to their better net run rate than RCB (+0.301).

A win in tonight’s clash will take the Bengaluru outfit directly into the IPL 2025 final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

AB de Villiers
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
LSG vs RCB
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Will Yuzvendra Chahal feature in Punjab Kings playing XI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against RCB

Will Yuzvendra Chahal feature in Punjab Kings playing XI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against RCB?

Chahal has snared 14 wickets in 12 games, including two four-wicket hauls.
12:47 pm
Disha Asrani
PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

Both teams are expected to make some changes for this important match.
12:59 pm
Sagar Paul
Comparing IPL 2025 Performances of RCB and PBKS Star Batters Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer

Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer Round 2: Comparing IPL 2025 Performances of RCB and PBKS Star Batters

Both teams are on a quest to end their 17-year-long title drought.
12:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Will Josh Hazlewood and Tim David Play PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 IPL 2025 Match

Will Josh Hazlewood and Tim David Play PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 IPL 2025 Match?

RCB have often reached the playoffs in the past few years, but the last time they finished in the top two was in 2016.
2:15 pm
Sagar Paul
Rating Lucknow Super Giants Player Performances in IPL 2025 Mitchell Marsh Gets 9

Rating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh Gets 9/10, India Batter 3/10

Injuries were a big issue for them this season.
7:50 am
Sagar Paul
RCB Forced To Try New Pre-Match Approach Ahead of Qualifier 1 Match vs PBKS in IPL 2025

RCB Forced To Try New Pre-Match Approach Ahead of Qualifier 1 Match vs PBKS in IPL 2025

11:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.