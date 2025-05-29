Will Yuzvendra Chahal feature in Punjab Kings playing XI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against RCB?

Chahal has snared 14 wickets in 12 games, including two four-wicket hauls.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed the final two matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 league stage due to a minor wrist injury. This sparked speculation about his availability for the Playoffs, which begin tonight in Mullanpur. However, ahead of Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the PBKS head coach has provided an update on Chahal’s fitness and availability for the playing XI.

Will Yuzvendra Chahal play in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?

As per Ricky Ponting, the 34-year-old will feature in the PBKS line-up tonight.

He said, “Chahal should be back” during the post-match presentation of the PBKS’s last match.

The leg-break googly bowler has been an important addition to the Punjab Kings’ setup this season. Barring the last two fixtures, Chahal played all 12 games during the league stage. So far, he has collected 14 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls. His best spell of 4 for 28 came against Kolkata Knight Riders in a winning cause. He also bagged the Player of the Match award.

Over the years since his IPL debut in 2013, Chahal has played for four teams. He spent his longest stint of eight years with tonight’s opponents, RCB.

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1

The IPL 2025 Playoffs will kick off tonight with Qualifier 1. The winner of this PBKS vs RCB clash will earn a direct entry to the IPL 2025 Final. The loser, however, will get another chance in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator tomorrow. The latter will also be played at the same venue between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

GT won their first title in their debut season, while MI boast a cabinet full of five trophies. In contrast, PBKS and RCB are still chasing their elusive maiden IPL title, hoping to end a 17-year wait. This only adds to the excitement surrounding the contest.

Furthermore, PBKS and RCB faced each other twice in the league stage, with both teams winning once each.

