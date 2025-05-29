Rating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh Gets 9/10, India Batter 3/10

Injuries were a big issue for them this season.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finished their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with a six-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They came seventh on the points table with six wins and eight losses from 14 matches.

They started well by winning four of their first six games, but then lost form and won only two of their last eight matches.

Injuries were a big issue for them. Some of their main bowlers couldn’t play, which made their bowling weaker. They mostly had to depend on Indian bowlers, and that didn’t always go well.

On the positive side, their overseas batters, especially those at the top, played well and were consistent.

Let’s look at how each LSG player did this season.

Rishabh Pant – 3/10

Rishabh Pant had a disappointing season if we leave out his century in the final match. He scored 269 runs in 13 innings, with an unbeaten 118 in the last game. That means he managed just 151 runs in the other 12 innings, which is quite low by his standards. LSG will be hoping for much better performances from him next season.

Aiden Markram – 8/10

Aiden Markram had a very good season with the bat for LSG, scoring 445 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 148.82, including five half-centuries. His performances surprised many, especially considering his past record in the IPL. He also contributed with the ball, taking four wickets in five innings.

Mitchell Marsh – 9/10

Mitchell Marsh was LSG’s standout performer this season. He scored 627 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 48.23 and a strike rate of 163.70. His season included one century and six half-centuries, showing great consistency with the bat throughout the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran – 8/10

Nicholas Pooran had a strong season with the bat, scoring 524 runs in 14 matches at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 196.25. He hit five half-centuries in total. Pooran started the season in great form, with four fifties in his first six games, but could only manage one more in the remaining eight matches. With a bit more consistency, it could have been an outstanding season for him.

David Miller – 3/10

David Miller had a below-par season, scoring just 153 runs in 11 innings. His strike rate was also on the lower side at 127.49, which didn’t help his overall impact with the bat.

Abdul Samad – 5/10

Abdul Samad scored 164 runs in 12 matches. Since he batted lower down the order, he faced only 93 balls this season. Considering that, he did well with a good strike rate of 176.34.

Ayush Badoni – 6/10

Ayush Badoni had a decent season with the bat, scoring 329 runs in 11 innings. He played at a good strike rate of 148.19 and made two half-centuries.

Shardul Thakur – 6/10

Shardul Thakur played 10 matches this season and picked up 13 wickets. He came in as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan and did a fair job for LSG. However, his economy rate was on the higher side at 11.02.

Avesh Khan – 5/10

Avesh Khan didn’t have the kind of season many expected. He took 13 wickets in 13 matches but was quite expensive, with an economy rate of 10.28.

Digvesh Rathi – 7/10

From the bowling department, Digvesh Rathi was LSG’s best performer this season. Playing in his debut IPL season, the right-arm spinner took 14 wickets in 13 matches. He was also very economical, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 8.25. Batters found it difficult to score freely against him throughout the season.

Akash Deep – 2/10

Akash Deep missed the start of the season due to injury. After returning, he played six matches but managed to take only three wickets. His economy rate was also on the higher side at 12.05.

Akash Singh – 5/10

Akash Singh played three matches this season, picking up four wickets. He had a decent economy rate of 8.86.

Ravi Bishnoi – 4/10

Ravi Bishnoi had a disappointing season in IPL 2025. He played 11 matches and took only nine wickets. His economy rate was quite high at 10.83, and he went wicketless in most of the games.

Mayank Yadav – 3/10

Due to injuries, Mayank played only two matches this season. He missed the start of the tournament and, after making a brief return, was ruled out again. In the two games he featured in, he took two wickets but had a high economy rate of 12.50.

Prince Yadav – 4/10

Prince Yadav played six matches in what was his first IPL season and picked up three wickets.

William O’Rourke – 5/10

William O’Rourke joined LSG as a replacement towards the end of the season. He played three matches, picked up six wickets, but was quite expensive with an economy rate of 12.77.

Shahbaz Ahmad – 3/10

Shahbaz Ahmad played three matches this season and took just one wicket.

