‘He Seems Uninterested’ – Rohit Sharma Slammed Ahead of IPL 2025 Eliminator vs Gujarat Titans

Rohit Sharma has experienced the highest of the highs in his career like the 2024 T20 World Cup, five IPL titles and the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has also seen lowest of the lows like losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal and a slump in Test cricket that he had to take himself out of the playing XI in what could’ve been his final match in the format.

Subsequently, the 38-year-old announced his Test retirement quietly on his social media when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended.

Rohit Sharma not motivated, say Atul Wassan

Rohit is no longer the captain of the franchise he has won a glut of titles with and has been mostly reduced to playing as a batsman after coming on as an Impact Player.

He has played 13 games and scored 329 runs at a strike rate of 147 which is much better than his poor strike rate between the 2019 and 2022 seasons where it was in the 120s.

He scored three big fifties – 76 not out vs CSK, 70 vs SRH and 53 vs RR – to show that his sporadic form can help his team win games.

His runs have contributed in some manner to MI’s superb heel turn after losing four of their first five matches and playoffs qualification.

Mumbai Indians to face Gujarat Titans in Eliminator

Former India pacer Atul Wassan, however, feels that Rohit has lost motivation to be the match winner of his team like previous editions. Last year, Rohit scored 417 runs from 14 matches as MI finished bottom of the pile.

“A player needs to have some sort of aim in the future; it could be the longevity and the legacy. No player wants to compromise on the reputation he/she has built and leave fans with bad memories, and this is something which should motivate them,” Wassan said on Bails and Banter show on OTTPlay app.

“He seems to be a bit disinterested; the motivation, the fire in the belly, has satiated. He has won almost everything, from winning the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy to retiring from Test cricket. Hence, to motivate yourself to play at this level of cricket every day is a very tough task,” Wassan added.

Mumbai Indians are set to take on Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

