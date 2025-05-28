News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians MI IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘He Seems Uninterested’ – Rohit Sharma Slammed Ahead of IPL 2025 Eliminator vs Gujarat Titans

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 28, 2025 - 3 min read

The former MI captain has scored 329 runs from 13 matches in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians MI IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma has experienced the highest of the highs in his career like the 2024 T20 World Cup, five IPL titles and the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has also seen lowest of the lows like losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal and a slump in Test cricket that he had to take himself out of the playing XI in what could’ve been his final match in the format.

Subsequently, the 38-year-old announced his Test retirement quietly on his social media when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended.

Rohit Sharma not motivated, say Atul Wassan

Rohit is no longer the captain of the franchise he has won a glut of titles with and has been mostly reduced to playing as a batsman after coming on as an Impact Player.

He has played 13 games and scored 329 runs at a strike rate of 147 which is much better than his poor strike rate between the 2019 and 2022 seasons where it was in the 120s.

He scored three big fifties – 76 not out vs CSK, 70 vs SRH and 53 vs RR – to show that his sporadic form can help his team win games.

His runs have contributed in some manner to MI’s superb heel turn after losing four of their first five matches and playoffs qualification.

Mumbai Indians to face Gujarat Titans in Eliminator

Former India pacer Atul Wassan, however, feels that Rohit has lost motivation to be the match winner of his team like previous editions. Last year, Rohit scored 417 runs from 14 matches as MI finished bottom of the pile.

“A player needs to have some sort of aim in the future; it could be the longevity and the legacy. No player wants to compromise on the reputation he/she has built and leave fans with bad memories, and this is something which should motivate them,” Wassan said on Bails and Banter show on OTTPlay app.

ALSO READ:

“He seems to be a bit disinterested; the motivation, the fire in the belly, has satiated. He has won almost everything, from winning the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy to retiring from Test cricket. Hence, to motivate yourself to play at this level of cricket every day is a very tough task,” Wassan added.

Mumbai Indians are set to take on Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

‘Since Day One…’ – Underrated RCB Star Wins Praise After Crucial Hand in Run to Qualifier 1 of Playoffs in IPL 2025

‘Since Day One…’ – Underrated RCB Star Wins Praise After Crucial Hand in Run to Qualifier 1 of Playoffs in IPL 2025

He got a chance to prove himself, and he did that with a strong knock against Lucknow Super Giants.
10:20 am
Sagar Paul
Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025

30 Lakhs Fine For Rishabh Pant After Triple Offence Breached During RCB Clash in IPL 2025

The keeper-batter scored a hundred but was unable to avoid defeat against RCB
10:08 am
Samarnath Soory
Rare Strength Gives RCB Edge in Qualifier 1 vs PBKS As They Stay in Hunt for IPL 2025 Title

Rare Strength Gives RCB Edge in Qualifier 1 vs PBKS As They Stay in Hunt for IPL 2025 Title

RCB’s batting has been one of their biggest strengths this season, especially in the middle and lower order.
9:26 am
Sagar Paul
Rating Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Performances in IPL 2025 Aniket Verma Gets 8

Rating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Aniket Verma Gets 8/10, India Pacer 3/10

Their batting did not work in most matches, and their bowling was also not very good.
8:15 am
Sagar Paul

Rishabh Pant Lauded For Withdrawing Appeal vs Jitesh Sharma After Digvesh Rathi ‘Mankad’, Moment Turns LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Game

RCB went on to beat LSG by six wickets and seal a spot in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025.
3:29 am
Vishnu PN
IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixtures Confirmed: Eliminator and Qualifier 1 Teams Finalised After LSG vs RCB

IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixtures Confirmed: Eliminator and Qualifier 1 Teams Finalised After LSG vs RCB

12:13 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.