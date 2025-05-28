‘Since Day One…’ – Underrated RCB Star Wins Praise After Crucial Hand in Run to Qualifier 1 of Playoffs in IPL 2025

He got a chance to prove himself, and he did that with a strong knock against Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a second-place finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table after a thrilling win against Lucknow Super Giants. They will now face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on May 29 in New Chandigarh.

Chasing a massive target of 228, RCB looked in trouble after Virat Kohli’s quick fifty and then his dismissal. But stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma turned the game around with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 85 runs from just 33 balls, hitting eight fours and six sixes.

Mayank Agarwal, who came in as a replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal, supported him well with unbeaten 41 runs from 23 balls. Together, they added 107 runs and helped RCB chase down the target in just 18.4 overs.

Karthik Highlights Mayank’s Willingness to Adapt

Speaking to Star Sports after the match, RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik said that Mayank Agarwal had been clear from the very beginning that he wanted to contribute in any way possible for the team. Karthik mentioned that even though Mayank is naturally an opener, he was ready to bat in the middle order and do whatever was needed to help RCB.

“Mayank Agarwal since day 1 of joining cleared he wants to contribute to RCB. He’s an opener, but batting in the middle, he’s happy to do everything,” Dinesh Karthik said.

Mayank Agarwal was not picked by any team in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction and went unsold. But after Devdutt Padikkal got injured, RCB brought him in as a replacement. This gave Mayank a chance to prove himself, and he did that with a strong knock against Lucknow Super Giants. With the playoffs coming up, RCB will be hoping he can deliver again when they take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

