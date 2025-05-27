IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixtures Confirmed: Eliminator and Qualifier 1 Teams Finalised After LSG vs RCB

The IPL 2025 playoffs fixtures were finally confirmed after much anticipation following the culmination of the final league stage match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants. Speaking about the LSG vs RCB match, the Rajat Patidar-led side pulled off a thrilling win in the end by six wickets. Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma slammed an unbeaten 85* (33) to take RCB over the finishing line after Rishabh Pant slammed a stellar ton earlier. With the win, the Bengaluru outfit secured a top-two finish as well.

IPL 2025 Playoffs fixtures: Which teams have qualified

Which teams have qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs? The four teams that have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs are – RCB, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The top two teams will lock horns in Qualifier 1 while the third and the fourth placed teams face off in the Eliminator. Notably, the teams playing Qualifier 1 will get two attempts at qualifying for the summit clash. On the other hand, the team that loses in the Eliminator will be knocked out of the tournament.

Updated IPL 2025 points table (after LSG vs RCB on May 27)

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Punjab Kings (Q) 14 9 4 1 0 19 +0.372 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 4 0 1 19 +0.301 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 +0.254 Mumbai Indians (Q) 14 8 6 0 0 16 +1.142 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 0 1 13 +0.011 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 14 6 7 0 1 13 -0.241 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 6 8 0 0 12 -0.376 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 14 5 7 0 2 12 -0.305 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.647

Who will Play in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?

Who will Play in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1? PBKS, who defeated Mumbai Indians in their last game and RCB, who outclassed LSG tonight will take on each other in the Qualifier 1. Both PBKS and RCB ended on 19 points from 14 games but PBKS finished table toppers due to superior run-rate. The winner of this match will go directly to the Final while the loser will get another chance in the Qualifier 2 where they will face the winner of the Eliminator match.

When is Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025?

The IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 will be played on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The match is slated to start from 7.30 pm IST. Punjab Kings will play against RCB after both teams secured a top-two finish.

Who will Play in IPL 2025 Eliminator?

Who will Play in IPL 2025 Eliminator? With RCB’s win tonight, Gujarat Titans were forced outside of the top-two and they finished third. GT have 18 points from 14 games and will face Mumbai Indians, who finished fourth with 16 points. The winner of this match will advance to Qualifier 2 while the loser will face exit.

When is IPL 2025 Eliminator?

The IPL 2025 Eliminator will be played on May 30 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The match is slated to start from 7.30 pm IST. GT and MI will face each other after finishing third and fourth, respectively in the points table.

