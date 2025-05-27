News
EXPLAINED: Why Was Digvesh Rathi Delivery To Dismiss Jitesh Sharma Called No-Ball During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match?
indian-premier-league-ipl

EXPLAINED: Why Was Digvesh Rathi Delivery To Dismiss Jitesh Sharma Called No-Ball During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 28, 2025 - 2 min read
EXPLAINED: Why Was Digvesh Rathi Delivery To Dismiss Jitesh Sharma Called No-Ball During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma got a crucial reprieve during a crunch situation in the final league match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the first ball of the 17th over. Jitesh, who was looking in fine form and batting on 49 fell prey to Digvesh Rathi as he reverse-swept a delivery straight to Ayush Badoni. While it looked like a regulation catch, replays later showed that Rathi had committed a back-foot no ball, which overturned the decision and kept Jitesh and RCB in the contest.

A backfoot no-ball implies that the bowler’s foot has landed on or outside the return crease during his delivery stride.

ALSO READ:

Jitesh Sharma keeps RCB’s hopes alive of a top-two finish

Speaking about the LSG vs RCB match, the Lucknow outfit set up a steep chase for RCB as they hunt for a top-two finish. Guided by a majestic Rishabh Pant ton (118* off 61), LSG posted a towering score of 227 for 3 in 20 overs.

Coming to the chase, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli got them off to a steady start. However, Salt departed on 30 off 19 but Kohli continued the momentum with a deft half-century. While the LSG bowlers briefly tipped the scaled back in their favour with a Will O’Rourke double strike, Jitesh Sharma’s arrival changed the complexion of the match as he is inching RCB closer to a win.

At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreboard reads 205 for 4 in 17.2 overs with Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal currently batting in the middle.

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

