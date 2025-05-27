‘Spidey is back’ – Sanjiv Goenka Leads Reactions to Rishabh Pant Century vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match

Despite having a subpar season with the bat, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant roared back to form in their final league match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with a scintillating century against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Pant slammed an unbeaten 118* off 61 balls and celebrated it with a unique backflip celebration.
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka too took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and praised the INR 27 crores recruit. Check some of the best reactions to the Pant knock below.
At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreboard reads 66 for 1 in 6 overs with Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar currently batting in the middle.
(More to follow)
