‘Spidey is back’ – Sanjiv Goenka Leads Reactions to Rishabh Pant Century vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match

Despite having a subpar season with the bat, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant roared back to form in their final league match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with a scintillating century against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Pant slammed an unbeaten 118* off 61 balls and celebrated it with a unique backflip celebration.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka too took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and praised the INR 27 crores recruit. Check some of the best reactions to the Pant knock below.

Finally the free flowing Rishabh Pant on the crease. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 27, 2025

FUN FACT :



Rishabh Pant got 27 crore just to destroy RCB in his last match of IPL 2025 😅 #RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/hgQh7MYykH — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) May 27, 2025

Most IPL Centuries as Wicketkeeper



◉ 2: Rishabh Pant

◎ 2: Adam Gilchrist

◎ 2: KL Rahul

◎ 2: Quinton de Kock pic.twitter.com/Hispca7EOi — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) May 27, 2025

Rishabh Pant was paid 27crs just to make sure RCB plays the Eliminator and not the Qualifier 💀 pic.twitter.com/8CkEK4eltI — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 27, 2025

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreboard reads 66 for 1 in 6 overs with Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.