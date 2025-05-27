[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Brings Out Inner ‘Spiderman’ with Unique Backflip Celebration After Hitting Century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant salvaged his poor run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) by hitting a stellar century in their last league match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter got to his ton in syle as well with a boundary. Following the shot, Pant took off his helmet and gloves and brought out his inner ‘Spiderman’, doing a backflip to complete his celebrations.

Watch the video of his celebration below.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka also heaped plaudits on Pant with a post on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

For reference, Pant earned the nickname ‘Spidey’ after he was caught singing the ‘Spiderman song’ on the stump mic during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Furthermore, he also sports a Spiderman photo on his wicketkeeping gloves.

He eventually finished the season with 269 runs in 14 games, averaging 24.45 at a strike rate of 133.16, which includes one ton and one fifty.

Rishabh Pant heroics set RCB massive chase of 228

Speaking about the LSG vs RCB match, Pant’s heroics propelled LSG to a massive total of 227 for 3 in 20 overs. The left-hander eventually finished unbeaten on 118* off 61 balls. Apart from the LSG captain, opener Mitchell Marsh also registered a fiery fifty, scoring 67 off 37.

RCB now face an uphill task as they aim to secure a top-two finish and get two attempts at qualifying for the summit clash. The equation is however, simple for the Rajat Patidar-led side. A win for Bengaluru today will guarantee them a top-two spot and will subsequently face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, who have already taken the other spot after their win against Mumbai Indians (MI) last night (May 26). A loss however will see RCB face MI in the Eliminator.

