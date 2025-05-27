Josh Hazlewood Out of LSG vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Reveals Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star pacer Josh Hazlewood was a surprise omission from the playing XI for their clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The Aussie, who had returned home when the IPL was suspended for a week and was rehabbing from a shoulder niggle has already arrived in India and was expected to play against LSG, especially with a top-two finish at stake. However, it is now understood that the RCB management are taking a cautious approach for their talismanic fast bowler ahead of the playoffs.

With no Ngidi also available, Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara comes in.

Speaking during the coin toss, stand-in RCB skipper Jitesh Sharma however, confirmed that Hazlewood will return in the playoffs.

Josh Hazlewood form in IPL 2025

Josh Hazlewood has been a lynchpin in the RCB bowling attack this season and is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise. Despite missing four games in the league stage, the 34-year-old is still in the purple cap race, currently placed fourth with 18 scalps from 10 games.

LSG vs RCB Playing XIs and Impact Players

RCB (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma

Impact Subs: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.



LSG (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

Impact Subs – Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary

