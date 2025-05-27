News
Why Is Aiden Markram Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against RCB?
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read
South African all-rounder Aiden Markram has been a lynchpin in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batting order in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. However, the Proteas star was missing from the LSG playing XI for their final league match of this edition against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight (May 27).

This is because he has returned home as LSG are already out of the playoffs race and Markram is set to be a part of the South Africa squad that will face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final) next, starting from June 11.

In Markram’s absence, LSG have handed Matthew Breetzke his IPL debut.

Aiden Markram form in IPL 2025

The 30-year-old right-hander has been prolific with the bat, scoring 445 runs in 13 games at an average of 34.23 while striking close to 150. Markram also notched up five half-centuries and formed the second most successful opening partnership with Mitchell Marsh this season so far, with the duo amassing 574 runs. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan leads the pack with 909 runs.

Apart from his batting heroics, Aiden Markram also contributed with the ball, picking up four wickets from the 11 overs he bowled across the edition.

LSG vs RCB Playing XIs and Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara

Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

Impact Subs – Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary

