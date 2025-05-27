Shubman Gill Joined By Mentor Yuvraj Singh As Gujarat Titans Begin Preparations For IPL 2025 Playoffs

Yuvraj Singh has mentored Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma

Shubman Gill is going through a period of upscaling in the last couple of months. The 25-year-old was elevated to the role of ODI vice-captain before the Champions Trophy 2025 which India won and he played a key role in the top order.

Then his Gujarat Titans side set the standards high in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as they won nine of their 14 league matches and are on the verge of qualifying in the top-two positions. After a season of mediocre results in IPL 2024 where they missed out on a playoffs spot, Gill made up for the pitfalls of last season and turned his team into a dominant force.

Yuvraj Singh joins Shubman Gill at GT before IPL 2025 playoffs

In the process, the Punjab batter has also amassed 649 runs at a strike rate of 156 and an average of 54.08, which is only second to his opening partner and Orange Cap holder Sai Sudharsan.

As the IPL 2025 reached its business end, Gill got the biggest promotion of his career as he was named India’s Test captain following the retirement of stalwart Rohit Sharma.

As the playoffs moved to Chandigarh, Gill was seen walking out of the airport with his mentor and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh.

While GT themselves haven’t made any official announcement about Yuvraj working with the team, it is well known that he had played a big role in mentoring Gill from the youth level while playing for Punjab. Yuvraj is also a friend and former teammate of GT head coach Ashish Nehra.

Yograj Singh credits Yuvraj, Gill’s father for development

Yograj Singh, Yuvraj’s father, said that Yuvraj and Gill’s father for his development as a youngster.

“The credit for Shubman Gill’s performance goes to his father and Yuvraj Singh. If Shubman Gill has become the captain today and will stay for a long time, Yuvraj Singh’s guidance will play and has played an essential role in that,” Yograj told ANI.

In a recent interview Gill has spoken about speaking to Yuvraj quite often as he made up the ranks by winning the Under 19 World Cup and then making his mark in the 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win which cemented his place in the national team set-up.

