Is Deepak Chahar Fit To Play IPL 2025 Playoffs After Injury During PBKS vs MI Match
indian-premier-league-ipl

Is Deepak Chahar Fit To Play IPL 2025 Playoffs After Injury During PBKS vs MI Match?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read

He started bowling the second over of Punjab's innings but had to call the physio after just one delivery.

Is Deepak Chahar Fit To Play IPL 2025 Playoffs After Injury During PBKS vs MI Match

Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in their final league match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With this defeat, MI finished fourth on the points table and will now have to go through the Eliminator and then Qualifier 2 if they want to win their sixth IPL trophy. MI scored 184 runs while batting first, but Punjab chased it down easily in 18.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

MI Hope for Chahar’s Quick Recovery Ahead of Eliminator

During the match, Deepak Chahar, who has had many injuries in the past, seemed to hurt his hamstring again. He started bowling the second over of Punjab’s innings but had to call the physio after just one delivery. His left hamstring was strapped before he continued and finished the over.

After completing the over, Chahar left the field to get more treatment. He later bowled a total of three overs and gave away 28 runs. Mumbai Indians will be hoping that the injury is not serious, as they need Chahar to be fit for the upcoming Eliminator and possibly beyond.

ALSO READ:

MI’s Total Falls Short Against Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians scored 184 runs while batting first, with Suryakumar Yadav making 57 and Hardik Pandya adding a quick 26. Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir also chipped in. However, MI couldn’t build enough pressure, and their total looked slightly below par.

Punjab Kings won in 18.3 overs with half-centuries from Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis. Their 109-run stand sealed a top-two finish, while Mumbai Indians now wait for their Eliminator opponent.

Deepak Chahar
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

