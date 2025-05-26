News
RCB top 2 chances eliminator qualifier 1 ipl 2025 playoffs pbks vs mi
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Top 2 Chances: Who Will RCB Face in IPL 2025 Playoffs After PBKS vs MI?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 6 min read
RCB top 2 chances eliminator qualifier 1 ipl 2025 playoffs pbks vs mi

After a thrilling finish in the PBKS vs MI game on May 26, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)’s path to Qualifier 1 in the IPL 2025 playoffs is now much clearer, but still dependent on the upcoming match between LSG and RCB. PBKS secured their top two spot by defeating MI, which now sets up an intriguing set of possibilities for RCB in the final matches of the league stage. How are the RCB top 2 chances? Who will RCB face in the IPL 2025 playoffs?

The PBKS vs MI match had significant implications for both teams, with PBKS winning to book their Qualifier 1 spot. MI now finds themselves in the Eliminator, and RCB’s chances of finishing in the top two hinge on their performance in the upcoming match against LSG. Let’s explore the current top two chances for RCB, as well as the scenarios that could unfold in the coming days.

RCB top 2 chances: Will RCB Play in Qualifier 1 or Eliminator?

RCB’s top two chances now depend entirely on the LSG vs RCB game on May 27. Based on the outcome of this match, RCB will either secure their place in Qualifier 1 or be pushed into the Eliminator.

If RCB wins:

  • RCB will qualify for Qualifier 1 and face PBKS in that match.
  • GT will face MI in the Eliminator.

If RCB loses:

  • GT will qualify for Qualifier 1.
  • RCB will face MI in the Eliminator, and GT will face PBKS in the Qualifier 1.

With MI now relegated to the Eliminator after their defeat to PBKS, the result of LSG vs RCB will decide if RCB can secure their top two finish or if they will face a tougher route through the Eliminator.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table (After PBKS vs MI on May 26)

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Punjab Kings (Q)14940119+0.372
Gujarat Titans (Q)14950018+0.254
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)13840117+0.255
Mumbai Indians (Q)14860016+1.142
Delhi Capitals (E)14760115+0.011
Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)14670113-0.241
Lucknow Super Giants (E)13670012-0.337
Kolkata Knight Riders (E)14570212-0.305
Rajasthan Royals (E)14410008-0.549
Chennai Super Kings (E)14410008-0.647

Who Will RCB face in IPL 2025 playoffs?

Who will RCB face in the IPL 2025 playoffs? The fate of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 playoffs will be decided by their match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27. If RCB wins, they will secure a top two finish and advance to Qualifier 1, where they will face Punjab Kings (PBKS). PBKS sealed their Qualifier 1 spot with a crucial win over Mumbai Indians (MI), and RCB will need to defeat LSG to take on PBKS in what promises to be a highly competitive matchup.

However, if RCB loses to LSG, they will be pushed into the Eliminator, where they will face Mumbai Indians (MI). MI, despite their loss to PBKS, remains in contention for a playoff spot and will battle for a place in Qualifier 2. The Eliminator will take place in Chandigarh, and the winner of that match will move on to play the loser of Qualifier 1 in the next round.

Thus, RCB’s path to the IPL 2025 final depends on their performance in the LSG vs RCB match, with the outcome determining whether they advance directly to Qualifier 1 or face the pressure of the Eliminator.

When is Eliminator and Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025?

The IPL 2025 Qualifier and Eliminator will take place on May 29 and May 30 respectively at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

With MI now guaranteed a place in the Eliminator, their path to the IPL 2025 final will require a win in the Eliminator and another victory in Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, PBKS secured their top two spot, moving directly to Qualifier 1. As the top two race continues, all eyes will be on the RCB vs LSG match, which will decide whether MI faces RCB or GT in the Eliminator.

ALSO READ:

Where to get Eliminator and Qualifier 1 tickets for IPL 2025?

You can secure your IPL 2025 playoff tickets through two trusted platforms:

  • IPL Official Website:
    The official IPL website offers a direct and reliable way to book your playoff tickets.
    To avoid delays during peak traffic, make sure you’re logged in and have your payment details handy before the sale opens.
  • District by Zomato App & Website:
    Zomato has been named the exclusive ticketing partner for this year’s playoffs.
    Fans can book tickets easily via the Zomato app or website, which is particularly convenient for mobile users.

RuPay cardholders will enjoy early access, with general ticket sales following soon after—offering multiple ways to grab a seat for the high-stakes playoff clashes.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI
Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
