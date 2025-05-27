What Is the Drink Virat Kohli Is Sipping During RCB Practice Session in IPL 2025?

The gels are also safe for people who avoid dairy, gluten, nuts, wheat, or animal products.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. If RCB wins, they will finish in the top two and play Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. But if they lose, Gujarat Titans will take the second spot, and RCB will have to play Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

Virat Kohli Spotted Using Energy Gel During Practice

During a recent practice session, Virat Kohli was seen drinking an energy gel from a brand called Science in Sport (SiS). These gels are made for athletes and are easy to use because you do not need to drink water with them.

“Science in Sport (SiS) has an energy gel that is meant to be consumed without water. This can be helpful if water stops don’t line up with when you take your fuel. Most gels require water to be consumed at the same time to help with absorption,” says Amy Goblirsh, dietitian for runners.

Each gel has 22 grams of carbohydrates and comes in different flavours like orange, lemon and mint, salted strawberry, and apple. They do not have caffeine and use a sugar called maltodextrin. The gels are also safe for people who avoid dairy, gluten, nuts, wheat, or animal products.

A pack of 6 costs around 4999 rupees. Many people have given good reviews on Amazon, saying the gels are easy on the stomach and simple to take, which is why top players like Kohli use them during training.

ALSO READ:

What RCB Needs to Qualify for Top Two

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently third on the points table with 17 points from 13 matches. They have won eight games, lost four, and one match was abandoned because of rain.

Their last league stage match is against Lucknow Super Giants. If RCB wins, they will finish in the top two and play in Qualifier One. But if they lose, Gujarat Titans who have 18 points will take the second spot. So RCB must win this match to stay in the top two.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.