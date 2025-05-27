News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
tim seifert virat kohli opening lsg vs rcb ipl 2025 match today
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Could Spring a Surprise Move Over LSG in Crucial IPL 2025 Match Today in Final Search For Top 2 Spot

Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 4 min read
tim seifert virat kohli opening lsg vs rcb ipl 2025 match today

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for a crucial match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27, which could ultimately decide their fate in the IPL 2025 playoffs. With RCB’s top two chances still very much alive, they need to win this match to guarantee a spot in Qualifier 1 and secure a direct route to the IPL final. This match will be pivotal, not just for the top two finish, but also for RCB’s strategy heading into the playoffs, particularly with some uncertain player availability.

In light of recent developments, RCB could spring a surprise move by making a change to their batting order for this key fixture. While Phil Salt has been a key player for RCB this season, recent reports suggest that Salt might not be available for the IPL 2025 playoffs due to personal reasons, including the expected birth of his child. With Salt’s potential absence, RCB might be forced to make a tactical change to their playing XI.

To cover for Salt’s possible unavailability and for Jacob Bethell leaving, RCB have signed an experienced replacement, a New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter who has been in good form recently. Recently he played for Karachi Kings in the PSL 2025, and showed solid form in the tournament, making valuable contributions as an opener. This player’s arrival could bolster the top order, especially with RCB needing to keep up the momentum in their search for the top two spot.

Will RCB play Tim Seifert vs LSG?

While his name has not been widely mentioned, Tim Seifert could potentially be brought in for today’s crucial game against LSG. Seifert’s inclusion would add a fresh dynamic to the RCB batting lineup, with the ability to open the innings alongside Virat Kohli, a role he has excelled in previously for Karachi Kings. Seifert’s aggressive style of play and ability to set a solid foundation at the top could be exactly what RCB need in this must-win match, ensuring they continue to challenge for a top two finish in IPL 2025.

With RCB’s playoff ambitions on the line, any change to the lineup will be closely scrutinized by fans and pundits alike. The addition of a player like Seifert, known for his consistency at the top, could provide a crucial edge. Should RCB opt for this move, it would also allow them to test Seifert’s readiness for the upcoming playoff matches, particularly if Salt’s availability remains uncertain.

While this remains uncertain, what is looking increasingly possible is Tim David missing this match after the injury he copped last game. It is likely that the Australian won’t play this fixture. This is another way RCB might play Seifert as a middle-order option to strengthen the line-up, especially with the likes of Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma not hitting peak form. He might bat below Patidar at No.5 to shore up the shaky middle-order.

ALSO READ:

Can RCB finish top 2 in IPL 2025 playoffs race?

As RCB face LSG in this all-important game, the result will determine whether they secure a top two spot and a direct passage to Qualifier 1. With Salt potentially unavailable, RCB might be making some critical decisions, including testing out Seifert in a high-pressure match, to ensure they have the best possible squad heading into the final stage of IPL 2025.

While RCB top two chances are still alive, the next few hours could be decisive in determining if they reach the IPL 2025 playoffs with full strength and a solid plan. With key changes in the air, RCB could spring a surprise move today as they strive to keep their playoff hopes on track.

Likely RCB Playing XI vs LSG

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim Seifert, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood. Impact sub: Suyash Sharma

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Phil Salt
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tim Seifert
Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar

Rohit Sankar is a cricket journalist stuck in a love-hate live-in relationship with the game. To rile him up, mention the 1999 World Cup semi-final.

Read more

Related posts

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: RCB have played better cricket and have more match-winners, so they should win.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 70 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

11:02 am
Darpan Jain
What Is the Drink Virat Kohli Is Sipping During RCB Practice Session in IPL 2025

What Is the Drink Virat Kohli Is Sipping During RCB Practice Session in IPL 2025?

The gels are also safe for people who avoid dairy, gluten, nuts, wheat, or animal products.
10:11 am
Sagar Paul
10.75 Crore Delhi Capitals Star T Natarajan Could Be a Greater Fit at KKR After IPL 2025

10.75 Crore Delhi Capitals Star Could Be a Greater Fit at KKR After IPL 2025

He was part of the squad but featured in just one match, where he bowled three overs against Gujarat Titans.
9:54 am
Sagar Paul

Will Josh Hazlewood Play Today in the LSG vs RCB Match Crucial to IPL 2025 Top Two Chances?

The question stands whether Hazlewood will feature against LSG.
11:02 am
Darpan Jain
How Hardik Pandya’s Blunder Allowed PBKS To Beat MI and Book Qualifier 1 Spot in IPL 2025 Playoffs

How Hardik Pandya’s Blunder Allowed PBKS To Beat MI and Book Qualifier 1 Spot in IPL 2025 Playoffs

Hardik Pandya was criticised for some poor decisions during the second innings.
9:15 am
Sagar Paul
Captain Shreyas Iyer Hailed After Sealing PBKS Qualifier 1 Spot With '6 Uncapped Players' Against Unstoppable Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Captain Shreyas Iyer Hailed After Sealing PBKS Qualifier 1 Spot With ‘6 Uncapped Players’ Against Unstoppable Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front as his team sealed a spot in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match.
1:03 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.