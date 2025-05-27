Why is Lungi Ngidi Not in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI for LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Encounter?

Protea pacer Lungi Ngidi has left the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp ahead of their last fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Alongside, English opener Jacob Bethell has also departed from India, a day before RCB faces Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The LSG vs RCB encounter is also notably the last league stage fixture of this season. While the Royal Challengers have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, LSG will be playing tonight for pride at their home ground, Ekana Stadium.

Why is Lungi Ngidi not playing in LSG vs RCB match?

Ngidi is part of South Africa’s squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. The highly anticipated clash will unfold at the home of cricket starting June 11.

Since RCB have already qualified and their Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has returned, the 29-year-old is on his way back.

Ngidi played only two matches this season. Playing in his RCB debut against his former team, Chennai Super Kings, Ngidi was a match-winner. His spell of 4-0-3-30 helped RCB win from the jaws of defeat at their home den, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In his next match. Ngidi only had one wicket while being hammered by SRH batters for 51 runs.

More to follow…