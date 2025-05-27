News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Lungi Ngidi LSG vs RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why is Lungi Ngidi Not in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI for LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Encounter?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read
Lungi Ngidi LSG vs RCB IPL 2025

Protea pacer Lungi Ngidi has left the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp ahead of their last fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Alongside, English opener Jacob Bethell has also departed from India, a day before RCB faces Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The LSG vs RCB encounter is also notably the last league stage fixture of this season. While the Royal Challengers have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, LSG will be playing tonight for pride at their home ground, Ekana Stadium.

Why is Lungi Ngidi not playing in LSG vs RCB match?

Ngidi is part of South Africa’s squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. The highly anticipated clash will unfold at the home of cricket starting June 11.

Since RCB have already qualified and their Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has returned, the 29-year-old is on his way back.

Ngidi played only two matches this season. Playing in his RCB debut against his former team, Chennai Super Kings, Ngidi was a match-winner. His spell of 4-0-3-30 helped RCB win from the jaws of defeat at their home den, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In his next match. Ngidi only had one wicket while being hammered by SRH batters for 51 runs.

More to follow…

IPL 2025
LSG vs RCB
Lungi Ngidi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Josh Hazlewood Out of LSG vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Reveals Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025 

Josh Hazlewood Out of LSG vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Reveals Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025 

7:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play

Tim David Out of LSG vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Reveals Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025

Tim David is not playing Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last IPL 2025 league match against Lucknow Super Giants.
7:48 pm
Vishnu PN
Jitesh Sharma Captains RCB But Rajat Patidar Remains in Playing XI in Confusing Move in IPL 2035 Must-Win Clash vs LSG

Jitesh Sharma Captains RCB But Rajat Patidar Remains in Playing XI in Confusing Move in IPL 2025 Must-Win Clash vs LSG

Find out how RCB is captained by Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma.
7:38 pm
Disha Asrani
Why Is Aiden Markram Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against RCB?

Why Is Aiden Markram Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against RCB?

7:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
CSK Veteran Asked To Leave Franchise on YouTube Live; Vows To Comeback Stronger After Subpar IPL 2025

CSK Veteran Asked To Leave Franchise on YouTube Live; Vows To Comeback Stronger After Subpar IPL 2025

He did not hesitate to admit that he was part of the problem.
6:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajasthan Royals Star Dhruv Jurel Reveals Why He Was Retained Despite Not Playing a Single Match in His First Season

Rajasthan Royals Star Reveals Why He Was Retained Despite Not Playing a Single Match in His First Season

He has gone onto become an integral player of the Rajasthan Royals setup.
6:07 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.