Digvesh Rathi Refuses To Add THIS Player In His ‘Notebook’ Celebration Ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash?

The spinner has been fined multiple times for his celebration

Sunil Narine, Vijay Shankar, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir and Abhishek Sharma. All of these batters fell prey to Digvesh Rathi’s spin in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 when they faced off against Lucknow Super Giants and were sent off with a ‘Notebook’ celebration which got him three match-fees fines, five demerit points and a suspension for one match.

Despite the piling up of disciplinary remarks in his rookie season, Digvesh kept repeating the celebration without a care in the world, always challenging his opponents.

Some, like Abhishek Sharma, haven’t taken to it kindly and mouthed back which led to an extended exchange of words even after the match ended.

Digvesh Rathi won’t be adding Virat Kohli to his ‘Notebook’

While LSG haven’t found a place in the playoffs after a disappointing season, they have found a capable bowler in the form of Digvesh who has claimed 17 wickets from 12 matches at an economy of 7.5.

However, there is one batter Digvesh wouldn’t dare to send off with his celebration – Virat Kohli.

Someone asked :- Who’ll be the next batter in that notebook list.



Crowd :- “ Virat Bhai ka ”.



Digvesh Rathee :- ( instantly nodded his head and said ‘ NO ’ )😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IB8tXehvi9 — #KohliComeBack (@LuckyyGautam18) May 26, 2025

During a fan interaction session in Lucknow, one of them questioned, “Who will be the next batter on the notebook list?” Rathi hesitated for a moment.

Before he could say anything, the fans let out a chorus of “Virat Kohli!” to which Digvesh smiled and replied ‘No.’

ALSO READ:

The Delhi spinner knows a thing or two about Kohli’s competitiveness on the field be it with the bat or through words.

RCB aim for top spot, LSG aim for sixth place

LSG are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last league game of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. LSG have only pride to play for and will aim to finish sixth in the table with a win. RCB, meanwhile, are gunning for the top spot in the table after Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians on Monday and Gujarat Titans losing both of their last two encounters against LSG and CSK.

The playoffs will be played at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday and Friday. Qualifier 2 and the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.