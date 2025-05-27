CSK Veteran Asked To Leave Franchise on YouTube Live; Vows To Comeback Stronger After Subpar IPL 2025

He did not hesitate to admit that he was part of the problem.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a disappointing campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), where they finished bottom and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did not hesitate to admit that he was part of the problem. The 38-year-old, who was acquired for INR 9.75 crores at the auction, was also dropped midway in the season for his poor returns.

Ashwin’s revelation came on a YouTube live when a fan asked him to leave the franchise following his subpar performances.

A fan wrote in the comments, “Hi dear Ashwin, with lots of love, please leave my lovely CSK family.”

Ashwin did not let the comment slide and took it in his stride, vowing to come back stronger in the next edition.

The former India spinner replied, “One thing that I can relate to is his love for the franchise. Let’s not make one mistake. When you say something, please make sure that you’re doing it in your best interest. I understand what you’re trying to say. I also have the same love and interest. Don’t think that I’m going to let this campaign go to waste.”

“I have put in a lot of hard work, and there are areas which I can work on, which I know very clearly. In the powerplay, I have given away many runs. To bowl in the powerplay, I have to create more options next year. This is the best I can do,” he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin performance for CSK in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, Ashwin featured in nine matches for CSK, taking seven wickets at an average of 40.42. With an economy rate of 9.12, his expensive spells were one of the primary problems in Chennai’s bowling struggles.

It remains to be seen if CSK retains Ashwin or releases him ahead of next season in a bid to open up enough funds.

Notably, Ashwin has also retired from international cricket, announcing his decision midway Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in December 2024.

