'Unko Dekhne Aata Tha': Rajasthan Royals Youngster Reveals Being Inspired by KKR Superstar Who Later Became Flatmates
‘Unko Dekhne Aata Tha’: Rajasthan Royals Youngster Reveals Being Inspired by KKR Superstar Who Later Became Flatmates

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read
‘Unko Dekhne Aata Tha’: Rajasthan Royals Youngster Reveals Being Inspired by KKR Superstar Who Later Became Flatmates

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Dhruv Jurel has witnessed a steep rise in his career. From making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut a couple of seasons back (2023) to earning his India cap (Test and T20I) last year, the wicketkeeper-batter is indeed a promising talent.

He has been a consistent part of the RR franchise for the past three seasons and was one of the six players retained ahead of IPL 2025. The INR 14 crore recruit delivered consistent performances despite his team failing to make it to the playoffs.

Interestingly, while speaking about his IPL journey, Jurel namedropped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh for inspiring him. Notably, both players faced financial struggles and shared a somewhat similar personal arc. The duo later became flatmates as well.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, the 24-year-old revealed,

“We are flatmates. Hum Greater Noida mai ek sath hi rehte hai. Jab mai chota tha, toh unko dekhne aata tha Aligarh, match dekhne. Bohot class khelte hai kya batting karte hai aur ab sath rehte hai. Very genuine hearted person. (We are flatmates. We stay together in Greater Noida. When I was small, I used to go to Aligarh to watch his matches. I was like he is a very class players and bats well and now we stay together. Very genuine hearted person),” he said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@ranveerallahbadia)

Dhruv Jurel in IPL 2025

Dhruv Jurel repaid the franchise’s faith for retaining him with a promising campaign yet again. In the 14 games, Jurel amassed 333 runs at an impressive average of 37 and a strike rate of 156.33.

Despite being a middle-order batter, Jurel finished as RR’s second-highest scorer, after Yashasvi Jaiswal (who had 559 runs). The dynamic right-hander has evolved into a crucial cog in the Royals setup and is expected to be retained for next season as well.

