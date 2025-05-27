News
jitesh sharma review rcb vs lsg ipl 2025 nuwan thushara mitchell marsh
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Kohli Was So….’: Fans React As RCB Waste Review In First Over Of IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 3 min read

RCB lost a review in the first over the match itself

jitesh sharma review rcb vs lsg ipl 2025 nuwan thushara mitchell marsh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a massive blunder in the first over of the final league stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as they aim to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and finish in the top-two.

Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma made a decision to review a decision that was too obvious after being convinced by pacer Nuwan Thushara.

RCB waste review in first over against LSG

Thushara’s in-swinging delivery moved quickly into opener Mitchell Marsh’s pads as he tried to play it off his pads. The ball took a clear deflection as it passed the bat and thudded into Marsh’s pads.

Thushara was convinced he had an early wicket and quickly turned to stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma behind the wickets, pleading him to take the review.

Jitesh obliged and went for the review which RCB would go on to regret. Former skipper Virat Kohli was visibly annoyed at the call as Ultra-Edge showed clear edge.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions from fans who were baffled by the review.

https://twitter.com/ProudFanofRCB/status/1927367145815421435

Rishabh Pant, at last, scores big runs

LSG have started well as they gave the nod for South African opener Matthew Breetzke to walk out with Marsh. Despite losing Breetzke early in the third over, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant finally found form in the final match of this tournament reaching his fifty in just 29 balls.

Marsh, who is in great form this season, blasted his way to his sixth fifty of IPL 2025 in just 31 balls with a massive six off Suyash Sharma.

It was almost shocking to see Pant bat so freely after struggling against mediocre bowling attacks and getting out in the most predictable fashion all along.

ALSO READ:

No one in the RCB bowling line-up was spared as the pair took the score to 170/1 by 15.1 overs.

If RCB fail to beat LSG today, they will stay third while Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will go through to the Qualifier 1. RCB will then have to face MI in the Eliminator.

IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
LSG vs RCB
Nuwan Thushara
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

