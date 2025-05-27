News
Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play
indian-premier-league-ipl

Tim David Out of LSG vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Reveals Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read

Tim David is not playing Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last IPL 2025 league match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play

Australia’s Tim David has been ruled out of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to a hamstring injury. Tim David suffered the injury while fielding during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 42-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match n May 23.

Jitesh Sharma provides update on Tim David

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma provided an update on Tim David, hinting that David along with fellow Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood could return to action soon. “All are in for a surprise in the next match. You will be seeing Josh Hazlewood and Tim David very soon,” Jitesh Sharma said.

This means that the 29-year-old could be available for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already qualified for the playoffs and a win over Lucknow Super Giants will ensure that they seal a top two spot.

Tim David has played 12 matches in IPL 2025 and has scored 187 runs at a strike-rate of 185.15. His best knock this season was an unbeaten 50 runs from off 22 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ:

At the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had acquired Tim David for INR 3 crore. David has previously played for the three-time finalists in 2021.

Till date, he has played 50 matches in the IPL, having scored 846 runs at a strike-rate of 173.36.

LSG vs RCB playing XIs and Impact Player subs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma

Impact Subs: Rajat Patidar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

Impact Subs – Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary

