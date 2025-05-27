Jitesh Sharma Captains RCB But Rajat Patidar Remains in Playing XI in Confusing Move in IPL 2025 Must-Win Clash vs LSG

Find out how RCB is captained by Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma.

The designated captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajat Patidar, succumbed to a finger injury before the Indian Premier League (IPL) suspension. The 20-day break, unprecedented in its duration, helped Patidar nurse his injury. However, in RCB’s last clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Patidar was unfit to play a full game. He was added to the playing 11 as an Impact Player while wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma led the team.

Why is Jitesh Sharma named RCB captain instead of Rajat Patidar?

Ahead of the coin toss for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs RCB game, Jitesh walked out with the team sheets. The toss representatives and spectators must’ve assumed that Patidar is still unfit and will be one of the Impact Players.

After Jitesh won the toss and elected to field first, he announced that Patidar is included in the playing XI. This means the captaincy has been moved from Patidar to Jitesh for this fixture despite an injury.

This move from the Bengaluru outfit is confusing. The LSG vs RCB clash is a must-win for the visitors at the Ekana Stadium, should they reach the top two spots on the IPL 2025 points table.

However, as the game progresses, it’ll be a sight to watch for the fans and opponents alike.

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for LSG vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O’Rourke.

Impact Subs – Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Subs: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

