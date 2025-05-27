News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jitesh Sharma Captains RCB But Rajat Patidar Remains in Playing XI in Confusing Move in IPL 2035 Must-Win Clash vs LSG
indian-premier-league-ipl

Jitesh Sharma Captains RCB But Rajat Patidar Remains in Playing XI in Confusing Move in IPL 2025 Must-Win Clash vs LSG

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read

Find out how RCB is captained by Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma.

Jitesh Sharma Captains RCB But Rajat Patidar Remains in Playing XI in Confusing Move in IPL 2035 Must-Win Clash vs LSG

The designated captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajat Patidar, succumbed to a finger injury before the Indian Premier League (IPL) suspension. The 20-day break, unprecedented in its duration, helped Patidar nurse his injury. However, in RCB’s last clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Patidar was unfit to play a full game. He was added to the playing 11 as an Impact Player while wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma led the team.

Why is Jitesh Sharma named RCB captain instead of Rajat Patidar?

Ahead of the coin toss for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs RCB game, Jitesh walked out with the team sheets. The toss representatives and spectators must’ve assumed that Patidar is still unfit and will be one of the Impact Players.

After Jitesh won the toss and elected to field first, he announced that Patidar is included in the playing XI. This means the captaincy has been moved from Patidar to Jitesh for this fixture despite an injury.

This move from the Bengaluru outfit is confusing. The LSG vs RCB clash is a must-win for the visitors at the Ekana Stadium, should they reach the top two spots on the IPL 2025 points table.

However, as the game progresses, it’ll be a sight to watch for the fans and opponents alike.

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for LSG vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O’Rourke.

Impact Subs – Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Subs: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

More to follow…

IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
LSG vs RCB
Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Josh Hazlewood Out of LSG vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Reveals Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025 

Josh Hazlewood Out of LSG vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Reveals Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025 

7:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play

Tim David Out of LSG vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Reveals Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025

Tim David is not playing Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last IPL 2025 league match against Lucknow Super Giants.
7:48 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Aiden Markram Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against RCB?

Why Is Aiden Markram Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against RCB?

7:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Lungi Ngidi LSG vs RCB IPL 2025

Why is Lungi Ngidi Not in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI for LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Encounter?

6:58 pm
Disha Asrani
CSK Veteran Asked To Leave Franchise on YouTube Live; Vows To Comeback Stronger After Subpar IPL 2025

CSK Veteran Asked To Leave Franchise on YouTube Live; Vows To Comeback Stronger After Subpar IPL 2025

He did not hesitate to admit that he was part of the problem.
6:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajasthan Royals Star Dhruv Jurel Reveals Why He Was Retained Despite Not Playing a Single Match in His First Season

Rajasthan Royals Star Reveals Why He Was Retained Despite Not Playing a Single Match in His First Season

He has gone onto become an integral player of the Rajasthan Royals setup.
6:07 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.