‘I Will Take Care of Everything’ – Jitesh Sharma Delivers on Words, Wins Back RCB Fans By Sealing Qualifier 1 Spot in IPL 2025 Playoffs

In a season full of challenges, Jitesh Sharma stepped up when it mattered most, staying true to his pre-season promise: “Hi guys, Don’t worry, Jitesh Sharma is here, I will take care of everything.” His stunning 22-ball fifty in a high-stakes game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) not only secured Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) a top 2 finish in the points table but also sealed their spot in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 playoffs.

A Crucial Turning Point for RCB: Jitesh Sharma Saved by No-Ball From Digvesh Rathi

RCB entered the must-win match against LSG with their playoff hopes on the line. After being put under pressure by a fiery Rishabh Pant, whose century helped LSG post a daunting total of 227, the team’s playoff chances appeared to be fading. With Jitesh Sharma’s captaincy already under scrutiny for some questionable bowling changes—particularly the underuse of Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar—RCB’s fans were left frustrated.

However, as the chase progressed, Jitesh took control. Coming in at No. 6, he put on a sensational show, blasting 50 runs off just 22 balls. The defining moment came when Jitesh, on 49, was dismissed by Digvesh Rathi. But the delivery was a back-foot no-ball, and Jitesh seized the opportunity, smashing the free-hit ball for six to bring up his maiden IPL fifty.

Jitesh Sharma Powers RCB Redemption

Jitesh Sharma’s explosive knock turned the match in RCB’s favour, helping them chase down the mammoth total and secure a victory. This win guaranteed RCB a top-two finish in the points table and confirmed their spot in Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings. Had they lost, RCB would have been forced to play an Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians—a situation they were desperate to avoid.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Playoff Match Punjab Kings (Q) 14 9 4 0 1 19 +0.372 Qualifier 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 4 0 1 19 +0.301 Qualifier 1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 +0.254 Eliminator Mumbai Indians (Q) 14 8 6 0 0 16 +1.142 Eliminator Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 0 1 15 +0.011 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 14 6 7 0 1 13 -0.241 – Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 6 8 0 0 12 -0.376 – Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 14 5 7 0 2 12 -0.305 – Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 – Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.647 –

Staying True to His Words: Jitesh Delivers on Pre-Season Promise

Earlier in the CricXtasy pre-season podcast, Jitesh Sharma had made a bold statement, “Hi guys, Don’t worry, Jitesh Sharma is here, I will take care of everything.” The confidence he displayed then was questioned by some, especially after a shaky start to his leadership stint in the match. However, with his match-winning performance, Jitesh turned those words into reality.

Jitesh Sharma’s performance not only secured a critical victory but also rejuvenated RCB’s ambitions for a title win. With RCB now heading into Qualifier 1, Jitesh’s batting promise has been fulfilled, and he’s firmly in the driver’s seat to lead RCB to a successful end to the season.

