[WATCH] Mayank Agarwal Left Furious As Jitesh Sharma Nearly Runs Himself Out in Critical Juncture of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma were looking to help RCB beat LSG in IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Mayank Agarwal was furious at his stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma who nearly ran himself out during the last league stage game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday.

What transpired between Mayank and Jitesh

Mayank Agarwal, who was at the non-striker’s end, called for a single in the fourth ball of the 14th over bowled by Will O’Rourke. However, Jitesh Sharma ended up ball-watching and both the batters were at the same end.

Digvesh Rathi at short third had collected the ball and threw it to O’Rourke at the bowler’s end. The New Zealand bowler, however, fumbled the chance to initiate the run-out as Jitesh Sharma eventually survived.

RCB on course for victory

At the time of updating this report, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were well on course for a crucial victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Royal Challengers Bengaluru were 198/3 in 16.3 overs, with both Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma unbeaten. The duo had forged an unbeaten 75-run stand at the time, while looking to chase down 228 in 20 overs.

RCB had won the toss and opted to field first against LSG. Lucknow Super Giants lost Matthew Breetzke (14) in the third over of their innings. However, their skipper Rishabh Pant, who has endured a forgettable season overall, roared back to form with an unbeaten 118 to power Lucknow Super Giants to 227/3 from 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh also did his bit with a knock of 67 runs from 37 balls.

