Who Will RCB Face in Qualifier 1 Of IPL 2025 Playoffs? Dates, Fixtures, Venue and Ticket Details Revealed

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chased down a target of 228 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), securing a vital win in their final league match. Powered by a rapid 33-ball unbeaten 85 from Jitesh Sharma and a match-winning unbeaten century stand with Mayank Agarwal, RCB showcased their chase capabilities after Virat Kohli was dismissed at a critical juncture. This thrilling victory not only secured RCB’s place in the IPL 2025 playoffs but also confirmed their top-two finish, earning them a direct route to Qualifier 1.

With RCB now in the top two, their next challenge is determining who they will face in Qualifier 1. The outcome of their next few matches in the playoffs will decide whether they progress to the final or face the tough task of making their way through Qualifier 2. Let’s break down the current scenarios and explore the dates, fixtures, venue, and ticket details for Qualifier 1.

RCB Top 2 Chances: Who Will RCB Face in IPL 2025 Playoffs After PBKS vs MI?

After RCB’s stunning win over LSG, PBKS vs MI became the pivotal game that determined RCB’s fate. The outcome of that game would decide whether RCB faces PBKS or MI in Qualifier 1. With PBKS defeating MI to secure their own Qualifier 1 spot, RCB’s victory now sets the stage for a highly competitive Qualifier 1 showdown.

RCB Top 2 Chances: Will RCB Play in Qualifier 1 or Eliminator?

RCB’s path to Qualifier 1 was dependent on their performance against LSG, and with a dominant win under their belt, they now qualify for Qualifier 1. As a result, RCB will face PBKS, who sealed their top-two spot with a strong finish in the league phase.

The scenarios that unfolded in the PBKS vs MI match have now confirmed that RCB’s route to the final is through Qualifier 1, where they will face PBKS.

Who Will RCB Face in IPL 2025 Playoffs?

RCB’s top two finish now guarantees their spot in Qualifier 1, where they will face Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Qualifier 1 match promises to be an exciting contest, with both teams boasting strong squads. PBKS, after a dominant performance in their last match against MI, will be looking to continue their momentum in the high-stakes Qualifier 1.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Playoff Match Punjab Kings (Q) 14 9 4 0 1 19 +0.372 Qualifier 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 4 0 1 19 +0.301 Qualifier 1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 +0.254 Eliminator Mumbai Indians (Q) 14 8 6 0 0 16 +1.142 Eliminator Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 0 1 15 +0.011 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 14 6 7 0 1 13 -0.241 – Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 6 8 0 0 12 -0.376 – Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 14 5 7 0 2 12 -0.305 – Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 – Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.647 –

When is Eliminator and Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025?

The IPL 2025 Qualifier and Eliminator will take place on May 29 and May 30 respectively at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Date: May 29, Thursday – Qualifier 1 – RCB vs PBKS

May 29, Thursday – – RCB vs PBKS Date: May 30, Friday – Eliminator – MI vs GT

May 30, Friday – – MI vs GT Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Get Eliminator and Qualifier 1 Tickets for IPL 2025?

You can secure your IPL 2025 playoff tickets through two trusted platforms:

IPL Official Website:

The official IPL website offers a direct and reliable way to book your playoff tickets . Make sure to log in and have your payment details ready before the sale opens to avoid delays during peak traffic.

The official offers a direct and reliable way to book your . Make sure to log in and have your payment details ready before the sale opens to avoid delays during peak traffic. District by Zomato App & Website:

Zomato is the exclusive ticketing partner for this year’s IPL playoffs. You can easily book tickets via the Zomato app or website, which is particularly convenient for mobile users. RuPay cardholders will enjoy early access, with general ticket sales following soon after, offering multiple ways to grab a seat for the high-stakes playoff clashes.

RCB has successfully secured their spot in Qualifier 1 after a thrilling run-chase against LSG. Their next challenge is to face PBKS in a highly competitive Qualifier 1. With the IPL 2025 playoffs on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting the high-stakes matches that will determine which team will make it to the final. As RCB prepares for this crucial fixture, the battle for a place in the IPL 2025 final is set to heat up.

