Who Will RCB Face in Qualifier 1 Of IPL 2025 Playoffs? Dates, Fixtures, Venue and Ticket Details Revealed

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chased down a target of 228 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), securing a vital win in their final league match. Powered by a rapid 33-ball unbeaten 85 from Jitesh Sharma and a match-winning unbeaten century stand with Mayank Agarwal, RCB showcased their chase capabilities after Virat Kohli was dismissed at a critical juncture. This thrilling victory not only secured RCB’s place in the IPL 2025 playoffs but also confirmed their top-two finish, earning them a direct route to Qualifier 1.
With RCB now in the top two, their next challenge is determining who they will face in Qualifier 1. The outcome of their next few matches in the playoffs will decide whether they progress to the final or face the tough task of making their way through Qualifier 2. Let’s break down the current scenarios and explore the dates, fixtures, venue, and ticket details for Qualifier 1.
After RCB’s stunning win over LSG, PBKS vs MI became the pivotal game that determined RCB’s fate. The outcome of that game would decide whether RCB faces PBKS or MI in Qualifier 1. With PBKS defeating MI to secure their own Qualifier 1 spot, RCB’s victory now sets the stage for a highly competitive Qualifier 1 showdown.
RCB’s path to Qualifier 1 was dependent on their performance against LSG, and with a dominant win under their belt, they now qualify for Qualifier 1. As a result, RCB will face PBKS, who sealed their top-two spot with a strong finish in the league phase.
The scenarios that unfolded in the PBKS vs MI match have now confirmed that RCB’s route to the final is through Qualifier 1, where they will face PBKS.
RCB’s top two finish now guarantees their spot in Qualifier 1, where they will face Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Qualifier 1 match promises to be an exciting contest, with both teams boasting strong squads. PBKS, after a dominant performance in their last match against MI, will be looking to continue their momentum in the high-stakes Qualifier 1.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Playoff Match
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|14
|9
|4
|0
|1
|19
|+0.372
|Qualifier 1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|9
|4
|0
|1
|19
|+0.301
|Qualifier 1
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|+0.254
|Eliminator
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|+1.142
|Eliminator
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|+0.011
|–
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|14
|6
|7
|0
|1
|13
|-0.241
|–
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|-0.376
|–
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|14
|5
|7
|0
|2
|12
|-0.305
|–
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.549
|–
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.647
|–
The IPL 2025 Qualifier and Eliminator will take place on May 29 and May 30 respectively at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.
You can secure your IPL 2025 playoff tickets through two trusted platforms:
RCB has successfully secured their spot in Qualifier 1 after a thrilling run-chase against LSG. Their next challenge is to face PBKS in a highly competitive Qualifier 1. With the IPL 2025 playoffs on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting the high-stakes matches that will determine which team will make it to the final. As RCB prepares for this crucial fixture, the battle for a place in the IPL 2025 final is set to heat up.
