Rating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Aniket Verma Gets 8/10, India Pacer 3/10

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with a strong 110-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. However, it was not enough to make it to the playoffs. They ended the season with six wins, seven losses, and one match called off due to rain, finishing with 13 points from 14 games.

SRH began the season well by scoring 286 runs against Rajasthan Royals and winning that match by 44 runs. But after that, they lost their form and kept losing games. Their batting did not work in most matches, and their bowling was also not very good.

They were out of the playoff race a few matches ago. Still, they ended the season in a positive way by winning their last three games. Without those wins, the season would have looked even worse for them.

Now, let’s see how the SRH players performed in IPL 2025.

Pat Cummins – 7/10

SRH captain had a decent season compared to other players. He took 16 wickets in 14 matches and kept a good economy rate of 9.06. With the bat, he scored 97 runs in nine innings while batting lower down the order. His highest score was 22 not out.

Abhishek Sharma – 7/10

Abhishek Sharma scored 439 runs in 13 innings this season. His best IPL score came this year when he made 141 runs. He hit one century and two half-centuries in the season. But apart from those big scores, he could not do much in the other matches. If he had been more consistent, it would have helped SRH a lot more.

Travis Head – 6/10

Travis Head had a disappointing season compared to last year. He scored only 374 runs in 12 innings and managed just three half-centuries. His best score came in the last match of the season when he made 76 runs. SRH would have expected a better performance from him.

Ishan Kishan – 5/10

Ishan Kishan started the season well by scoring a century in the first match. He also made 94 not out in the second last game. But apart from these two knocks, he did not score more than 50 in any other match. Overall, it was a disappointing season for him, with just 354 runs in 13 innings.

Heinrich Klaasen – 7/10

Heinrich Klaasen was SRH’s highest run-scorer this season with 487 runs in 13 innings. He hit one century in the last match and also scored a half-century, along with a few useful cameos. Although he scored more runs than last season, most of his runs came when SRH were almost out of the playoff race.

Nitish Kumar Reddy – 3/10

Nitish Kumar Reddy had a poor season for SRH. He scored only 182 runs in 11 innings with a low strike rate of 118.95. His highest score was just 32. His performance was below expectations, especially when compared to last season, where he had better numbers with both runs and strike rate.

Aniket Verma – 8/10

Even though SRH had a disappointing season, one of their positives was the rise of Aniket Verma. In his debut season, he scored 236 runs in 12 innings while batting lower down the order. He impressed with a strong strike rate of 166.19. His highest score this season was 74.

Abhinav Manohar – 2/10

Abhinav Manohar had a poor season, scoring only 61 runs in five innings. SRH brought him in to play as a finisher, but he struggled and had a low strike rate of just 100.

Mohammed Shami – 3/10

Mohammed Shami had a very poor season compared to his usual standards. He took only six wickets in nine matches and gave away a lot of runs, with an economy rate of 11.23.

Harshal Patel – 7/10

Harshal Patel had a decent season, taking 16 wickets in 13 matches with an economy rate of around 9.80. His best bowling figures were 4 for 28. Overall, it was a good season for him.

Simrajeet Singh – 2/10

Simarjeet played four matches this season. He took only two wickets and had a high economy rate of 14.10.

Zeeshan Ansari – 5/10

Zeeshan Ansari played his debut IPL season, appearing in 10 matches. He took six wickets with an economy rate of 9.84.

Jaydev Unadkat – 8/10

Jaydev Unadkat played only seven matches this season but did well. He took 11 wickets and had a good economy rate of 7.34. He should have gotten more chances to play.

Adam Zampa – 3/10

Adam Zampa played two matches this season, took two wickets, and had an economy rate of 11.75.

Kamindu Mendis – 4/10

Kamindu Mendis played five matches in his debut season. He scored 92 runs and took two wickets.

Eshan Malinga – 8/10

Just like Unadkat, Ishan Malinga should have got more chances. He took 13 wickets in seven matches this season, getting at least one wicket in every game. His economy rate was also very good at 8.92.

Harsh Dubey – 6/10

Harsh Dubey played only three matches and took five wickets. Since this was his debut season and he bowled well, he may get more chances to play for SRH next season.

