30 Lakhs Fine For Rishabh Pant After Triple Offence Breached During RCB Clash in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant may have won hearts with this decision to call back Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Jitesh Sharma after being run-out at the bowler’s end in the last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, but he couldn’t escape the ire of the match referee.

After Tuesday’s match, Pant was slapped with a INR 30 lakh fine for Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) slow over rate at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

As the team had committed the offence for the third time this season, all the players in the XI, including the Impact Player have been fined INR 12 lakh or half of their match fees for the offence.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” an official statement.

LSG were defending a target of 228 after captain Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls and opener Mitchell Marsh scored 67 off 37 balls.

Despite getting to his highest score this season after a series of failures until now, Pant was unable to inspire his team while bowling. RCB, inspired by former captain Virat Kohli’s 54 off 30 balls and stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma’s stunning 85 not out off 33 balls, mowed down the target in just 18.4 overs and claimed a top-two finish in the table.

Stage set for IPL 2025 playoffs

They will now face Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. The Eliminator will be played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Friday.

LSG, meanwhile, have ended their campaign at seventh, just like their last season after winning six matches and losing eight games with a total of 12 points.

RCB claimed the second spot due to a marginally inferior Net Run Rate than Punjab Kings. Having the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium being washed out worked in their favour along with GT losing their last two league matches against LSG and Chennai Super Kings.

