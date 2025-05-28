‘I Like To Learn From..’: KKR Youngster Credits Mumbai Indians Star For Improving His Spin Game

In IPL 2025, the KKR star scored 300 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 139.53.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has credited swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav for helping him develop his game against spinners.

While both Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR) and Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) are on opposing sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL), both play for Mumbai in domestic cricket. In IPL 2025, Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 300 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 139.53.

He was only one of the two KKR batters to have scored 300 or more runs, with the other player being skipper Ajinkya Rahane (390 runs from 13 matches).

Raghuvanshi on how SKY has helped him

“Playing on the pitches in Mumbai has helped me develop my game against spin, because the ball turns a lot on some pitches in Mumbai. I like to learn from Suryakumar Yadav on how to play spin,” the Under-19 World Cup winner told Wisden during an interview.



In IPL 2025, Raghuvanshi scored 138 runs against spinners at a strike-rate of 132.69, as per Wisden. He had an average of 60.50 against spinners in between overs 7 and 16 with a strike-rate of 131.52. He hit 12 boundaries between these overs, which is most among all Kolkata Knight Riders batters this season.

ALSO READ:

“I try to watch him (SKY) bat and what he tries to do against spinners. He plays the field and the bowlers, and I like watching and learning from that,” added the 20-year-old.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s IPL career summary

Till date, Raghuvanshi, who made his IPL debut in 2024, has played 22 matches and scored 463 runs at a strike-rate of 144.69. He has scored just two half-centuries, one in each season.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions coming into IPL 2025, suffered a league stage exit after finishing in eighth place. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side finished with just 12 points from 14 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets to lift the IPL title last year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.