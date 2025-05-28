RCB Stand-In Skipper Jitesh Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni and AB De Villiers Records With Unbeaten 85* Against LSG in IPL 2025

Jitesh’s big hitting made the tough chase look easy and led RCB to victory.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma played a fantastic innings to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets, with eight balls to spare. RCB had to chase a big target of 228 runs, and Jitesh scored 85 runs from just 33 balls without getting out. His strong batting helped RCB finish second on the points table and book a spot in Qualifier 1, where they will play against Punjab Kings on Thursday.

RCB started well with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt giving them a good start. But they lost a few quick wickets in the middle. After that Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal batted well together. Jitesh’s big hitting made the tough chase look easy and led RCB to victory.

Surpasses AB de Villiers Record

Jitesh Sharma broke the record for the highest score in IPL by a batter who came in to bat after the 11th over. He scored an unbeaten 85 against Lucknow Super Giants in 2025, beating Rashid Khan’s 79* against Mumbai Indians in 2023. He also beat AB de Villiers, who scored 76 not out in 2021 and 73 not out in 2020. With this strong performance, Jitesh is now at the top.

Highest score by a batter in IPL after coming in to bat post the 11th over



Jitesh Sharma – 85* v LSG, 2025

Rashid Khan – 79* v MI, 2023

Rishabh Pant – 78* v MI, 2019

Ab de Villiers – 76* v KKR, 2021

AB de Villiers – 73* v KKR, 2020#Jiteshsharma #RCBvsLSG #IPL2025 — Pitching. Offstump (@POffstump) May 28, 2025

ALSO READ:

Jitesh Sharma Breaks MS Dhoni’s IPL Record

Jitesh also created history by recording the highest score by a batter coming in at No. 6 or lower during a successful IPL chase. His unbeaten 85 off 33 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in 2025 went past the previous best held by MS Dhoni. With this knock, Jitesh now sits at the top of a list that includes names like Dhoni, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo.

Highests Scores from No 6 or lower in successful IPL Chases.



85*(33) – Jitesh Sharma vs LSG (2025)

70*(34) – MS Dhoni vs RCB (2018)

70*(31) – Andre Rusell vs PBKS (2022)

70(47) – Kieran Pollard vs RCB (2017)

68(30) – Dwayne Bravo vs MI (2018) pic.twitter.com/zzMZ87SLJX — Gurlabh Singh (@gurlabhsingh610) May 28, 2025

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.