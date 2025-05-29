[WATCH] Suyash Sharma’s ‘I Am Here’ Celebration After Cleaning Up Shashank Singh As PBKS Collapse Against RCB in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Suyash Sharma was absolutely fired up after dismissing Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Qualifier 1.

The incident happened on the second ball of the ninth over. PBKS were already struggling, reeling at 60 for 5 till that moment and the wicket further worsened the situation of Shreyas Iyer’s side in the crucial fixture.

Suyash bowled a flatter googly on the stumps as Shashank went for an ungainly swing across the line and missed the ball completely as it shattered his middle and leg stumps. Following the dismissal, Suyash went berserk running across the crease and gesturing with his hands “I’m here”

Watch the video of the celebration below.

WICKET AGAIN! 🎯

Suyash Sharma gets Shashank Singh and Musheer Khan – it’s 60/7 now! 😱🔥



Congratulations RCB in advance – this one's looking like a walk in the park! 🏆🙌



Virat & Anushka spotted celebrating in the stands! ❤️🎉#RCBvsPBKS #SuyashSharma #RCB| RCB RCB pic.twitter.com/eDcwo0nXHG — IndiaPulse: News & Trends (@IndiaPulseNow) May 29, 2025

Suyash Sharma takes three wickets in three overs, PBKS in big trouble

Speaking about the PBKS vs RCB clash, the Punjab outfit were dealt a blow right from the start of the match. They lost both their openers Priyansh Arya (7 off 5) and Prabhsimran Singh (18 off 10), by the third over. Next, in-form Josh Inglis and skipper Shreyas Iyer couldn’t make amends either, departing for 4 and 2 respectively.

Marcus Stoinis then did some rebuilding with his 26 off 17 before Suyash Sharma entered the fray and paralysed PBKS further. In his first over, he removed Shashank and Musheer Khan and then returned in his next to get the better of Stoinis.

At the time of writing this report, the PBKS scoreboard reads 85 for 8 in 12 overs with Azmatullah Omarzai and Harpreet Brar currently batting in the middle.

