Why Is Mohammed Shami, and Not Arshdeep Singh, Playing in the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I?

After much anticipation, talismanic India pacer Mohammed Shami has been named in the playing XI for the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I in Rajkot. Shami, who is returning after spending a long time on the sidelines, will be replacing Arshdeep Singh.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed about the change during the coin toss, stating that Arshdeep has been rested giving way to Shami.

“We will bowl first, looks nice and hard, don’t think it will change later as well. Rajkot has always been a good track, sure it will be a sporting one. We wanted to play a different brand of cricket but at the same time you need to understand the situation and he (Tilak) bailed the side out. We’ll look at it as a 3 game series from here, boys are charged up. Arshdeep is resting, Shami comes in,” SKY said at the toss. (More to follow)

