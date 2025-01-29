News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
England Legend Calls Out Indian Team Management for Misusing Accomplished Batter Lower Down the Batting Order
News
Last updated: January 29, 2025

England Legend Calls Out Indian Team Management for Misusing Accomplished Batter Lower Down the Batting Order

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He believes that India unnecessarily changed their batting order in the third T20I.

England Legend Calls Out Indian Team Management for Misusing Accomplished Batter Lower Down the Batting Order

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen believes that India unnecessarily changed their batting order in the third T20I against Jos Buttler’s England side at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

India struggled to chase down the target after allowing England to score 171 in the first innings and eventually lost the match by 26 runs.

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma batted in the top 4 positions. After losing wickets quickly, Hardik Pandya was sent in at No. 5 to stabilize the chase.

However, instead of sending right-handed batter Dhruv Jurel, India promoted left-handed all-rounders Washington Sundar and Axar Patel to counter Adil Rashid’s leg-spin. Jurel finally came in at No. 8 when the required run rate had already risen to 16 per over.

ALSO READ:

Pietersen Slams India for Prioritizing Left-Right Combination Over Jurel

Speaking on Star Sports, Kevin Pietersen slammed India for the move of playing all-rounders just to maintain a left-right combination ahead of Dhruv Jurel in the batting order.

He felt that India went wrong in not using Jurel, who is a proper batter, in a better position. According to Pietersen, the best batters should always bat higher up the order rather than being held back for strategic matchups.

“India didn’t get the batting order right. Dhru Jurel is an accomplished batter. Having him lower down the order for the left and right combination was not right. I’m a firm believer in your best batters batting up front,” he said on Star Sports.

Parthiv Patel Criticizes India’s Tactical Move in Batting Order

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel felt that Dhruv Jurel, who scored just 2 runs off 4 balls, would have fared better if he had more time at the crease. He also opined that the left-right combination at the top order is important but after No. 4, teams must send their best batters down the order. According to him, Jurel, being a proper batter, could have really built up an innings had he been allowed to bat early.

“Left and right combination is alright till No. 4 but after that you should send your best batters. Jurel is a proper batsman. He could have constructed a big innings,” Patel said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dhruv Jurel
IND vs ENG
Kevin Pietersen

Latest news

Related posts

Varun Chakravarthy

India Star Jumps 25 Places To Enter Top 5 in T20I Bowler Rankings After Heroics Against England

He is currently the top wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against England.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Travis Head dismissal vs sri lanka

‘Couldn’t Believe It’ – Travis Head Survives As Sri Lanka Fail To Review Plumb LBW That On-Field Umpire Turned Down

January 29, 2025
Samarnath Soory
CSK IPL 2025 recruit Anshul Kamboj in the pipeline for selection for England Test tour

New CSK Recruit for IPL 2025 in the Pipeline for Selection for England Test Tour After Ranji Trophy Heroics

He was acquired for INR 3.4 crores by the five-time IPL winners.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohi

How to Watch Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi vs Railways Live Streaming & Telecast Details, Venue, Date & Time

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 live streaming of Delhi vs Railways in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app as well as the website.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians Overseas Star Elevated to Leadership Role in SA20, Key Role Awaits in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Overseas Star Elevated to Leadership Role in SA20, Key Role Awaits in IPL 2025

January 29, 2025
Sagar Paul

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Qualification Scenarios: Which teams can qualify for the quarterfinals?

January 29, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy